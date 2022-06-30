Evacuation alert issued for Barnston Island along B.C.'s Fraser River

An evacuation alert has been issued for a small island along British Columbia's Fraser River because of swelling waters from rains and snowmelt. Metro Vancouver has issued an evacuation alert for Barnston Island, which has a population of about 150 people. The island, under an evacuation alert due to potential flooding, is seen in an aerial view along the Fraser river, in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday May 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck