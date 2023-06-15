BC Hydro set to start first hunt in 15 years for new electricity sources

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. The corporation in charge of generating and delivering electricity in British Columbia says the province is going to need enough new power to run 270,000 homes starting as early as 2028. Eby says the latest forecast calling for an additional 3,000 gigawatt hours per year of renewable energy is three years earlier than previously estimated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck