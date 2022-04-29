Day 11 of search: First Nation calls for Amber Alert to help find Saskatchewan boy

Frank Young, 5, is seen in this handout photo received April 20, 2022. Carrot River RCMP are searching for a missing five-year-old boy last seen on Red Earth Cree Nation in northeast Saskatchewan. Indigenous leaders are calling on officials to issue an amber alert for a Saskatchewan boy who has been missing for 11 days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Carrot River RCMP **MANDATORY CREDIT**