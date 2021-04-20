Flames destroy unfinished condo in Langley, B.C., force nearby residents to evacuate

LANGLEY, B.C. - A huge fire has destroyed two six-storey condominium towers under construction in Langley, B.C.
The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the development in Langley's Willoughby neighbourhood, about 45 kilometres east of Vancouver.
The scorched remains of two elevator shafts were the only things left standing and firefighters continued to pour water on the smoking debris on Tuesday morning.
Langley assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson says nearby occupied condos were also damaged and about 100 people were evacuated but no one was hurt.
Metro-Can Construction, the general contractor for this site, says there was one security guard and one employee on-site when the fire started.
It says the complex has four buildings in various stages of construction with two levels of concrete parkade and six levels of wood frame.
The company says it does not know the cause of the fire and Hewitson says the investigation is ongoing.
Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene through the day.
(With files from News1130)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2021.