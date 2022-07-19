Sprinklers installed to protect heritage park from wildfire near Lytton, B.C.

A wildfire blazing just west of Lytton, B.C., as shown in this handout image provided the BC Wildfire Service. The service says crews have made "great progress" in establishing a sprinkler system along a walking path in a provincial park northwest of Lytton, where a wildfire has so far scorched about 20 square kilometres of land. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**