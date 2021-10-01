B.C. says progress being made following court ruling on First Nation's treaty rights

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin, left, and Premier John Horgan leave the chamber following Aprorogation address ahead of the throne speech at Legislature in Victoria, Monday, April 12, 2021. The British Columbia government says it's making progress as it responds to a B.C. Supreme Court ruling that found it breached a First Nation's treaty rights by approving industrial development without the nation's approval over many years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito