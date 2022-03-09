B.C. residents advised to discard sand ginger powder that may contain poison

Fraser Health is asking the public to avoid consuming any Wing Hing brand sand ginger powder, shown in this handout image, that was purchased at Crystal Mall in Burnaby, B.C., after two people were hospitalized last month. It says in a news release that the product may contain powder from the plant monkshood a poisonous toxin that can cause nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, irregular heart contractions and sometimes death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fraser Health Authority *MANDATORY CREDIT*