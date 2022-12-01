Mountie shoots armed man on First Nation, suspect in life-threatening condition

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Alberta's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Mountie shot an armed suspect on the Samson Cree First Nation. RCMP say the wounded man was flown to hospital in critical life-threatening condition.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck