70 per cent of B.C.'s eligible adults have first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. British Columbia health officials say about 70 per cent of eligible adults in the province have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck