COVID-19 law to be prolonged in B.C. as infections persist: government

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. The British Columbia government is extending several COVID-19 related orders meant to limit the spread of infection as the fourth wave sweeps over the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck