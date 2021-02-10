Horgan says cross-border tent gatherings at Peace Arch Park a federal issue

A Canadian citizen steps past a border marker and walks into the Peace Arch Historical State Park in the U.S., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Premier John Horgan says COVID-19 concerns about tent gatherings at Peace Arch Park at the Canada-U.S. border should be directed to the federal government, but he's prepared to raise the matter with Ottawa.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson