Candlelight vigil for Langley, B.C., mom and teacher missing for a week

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say Naomi Onotera was last seen Aug. 28 and that residents near her home are being asked to provide police with any video surveillance or dashcam footage from between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. that evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck