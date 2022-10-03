B.C. study links policy changes and logging patterns, shows targeting of old growth

A Kermode bear, better know as the Spirit Bear is seen fishing in the Riordan River on Gribbell Island in the Great Bear Rainforest, B.C. on Sept, 18, 2013. The worsening effects of climate change are compounding the historical loss of B.C.’s old-growth forests, says the co-author of a new paper that shows decades of logging on the province’s central coast targeted the highest-value forests first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward