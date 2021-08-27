Missing for a decade: Alberta RCMP renew efforts to find missing woman with autism

Desiree Oldwoman, seen in an "aged composite" image released by the Alberta RCMP missing persons unit, was 21 when she was last seen on Aug. 27, 2011, at her home on the Siksika First Nation east of Calgary. RCMP are renewing efforts to find Oldwoman or determine what happened to her. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Mounted Police, *MANDATORY CREDIT*