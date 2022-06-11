One dead, two injured after explosion, fire in downtown Vancouver hotel: officials

Demolition resumes on the Winters Hotel after a body was found in the single room occupancy (SRO) building, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 22, 2022. City officials say one person is dead and two others were injured following a fire at the Empress Hotel, another single room occupancy building, just two months after a fire destroyed the historic Winters Hotel in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck