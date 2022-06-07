Flood watches remain in parts of B.C., but immediate flood risk easing in northwest

B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming views flooding and mudslide repair and clean up progress on the Coquihalla Highway northeast of Hope, B.C., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Emergency officials say as many as 20 buildings are flooded in three northwestern British Columbia communities but a break in the weather has slowed rising waterways across the region and evacuation orders are set to be updated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck