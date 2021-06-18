Lower Post postpones school demolition ceremony after animal remains found

British Columbia Premier John Horgan, centre, wearing a blue jacket, is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C., on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. A ceremony to mark the demolition of a former residential school building in a remote British Columbia community has been postponed following the discovery of remains by construction workers that turned out to be those of an animal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT