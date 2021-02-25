B.C. police looking for witnesses to statue beheading, graffiti spree

A Queen Elizabeth II statue is shown in this handout image provided by the Victoria, B.C. Police. Police in Victoria, B.C., are asking for anyone who witnessed a royal beheading to come forward, as they look to solve the case of a vandalized statue and a spree of graffiti. Victoria police say they are looking for witnesses to come forward in the wake of a graffiti spree on Tuesday which targeted businesses, public and city-owned property. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Victoria Police * MANDATORY CREDIT*

VICTORIA - Police in Victoria are asking for help from the public who may know something about the beheading of a royal statue and a recent rash of graffiti in the city.

There were numerous acts of spray-paint vandalism on Tuesday which targeted businesses and public and city-owned property.

Police say in a statement that the graffiti specifically references Beacon Hill Park, the site of a long-running tent encampment.

They're also asking for help recovering the head removed from a statue of the Queen located in the same park.

Officers were called to the area near the park's petting zoo on Wednesday for reports of the damaged statue.

Despite both being acts of vandalism, police say the two incidents have not been linked.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.

