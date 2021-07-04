Police: man who intervened after hearing woman tell man to stop hitting her has died

The victim of a stabbing, whose face is obscured as police say he cannot be publicly identified until after the autopsy, is seen in a Wednesday, June 30, 2021, handout still image taken from police body camera footage. Police in Calgary say a man who was chased and stabbed after he'd overheard a woman in a park telling a man to stop hitting her last week has died in hospital from his injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*