Economic loss would have exceeded gains if Edmonton had held World Cup games: expert

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, left, and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani speak before the 2022 soccer World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, Friday, April 1, 2022. A professor of economics says Edmonton should be happy it was not selected to hold games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to the costs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hassan Ammar