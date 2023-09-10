Everybody has an opinion on education because, unless you were home schooled, it’s a system that we’ve all experienced for at least part of our life.
Fortunately for me, school was a positive experience. I credit this to the vocation that seldom receives the recognition it deserves – teaching.
Full disclosure: my parents were both teachers, my wife taught elementary school, I hang with a group of retired educators and I’ve always enjoyed a great working relationship with the various presidents of the local teachers’ unions. (If you saw my report card in highschool, you’d understand why I chose journalism as a career path.)
With this being the first week of school, I thought now would be an appropriate time to reflect.
I enjoyed going to school, I just didn’t particularly like most classes. I appreciated extracurricular activities more than anything. They were all coordinated by teacher volunteers.
For me, because of activities like student council, I was able to learn leadership, organizational skills and time management.
I wasn’t a jock, but enjoyed watching my friends play.
It was in high school where I learned the value of gimmickry, something I use in my writing. In my senior year, when attendance at school dances was limited to mostly Grade 9s, our organization team gave every event a crazy theme ($1 admission, a ballads-only dance, a Much Music video dance.) Attendance exploded.
I also developed an interest in municipal politics because our history/law teacher always brought in candidates to speak with the students at election time and we’d have straw votes.
As a young adult, I sat beside an American high school teacher at a baseball game. We struck up a conversation.
He coached wrestling and was an assistant in football. For these two duties, he was paid. He didn’t believe me when I told him Canadian teachers coach and organize clubs without renumeration.
Teachers don’t get overtime pay. Most other professions do.
My love of newspaper is thanks, in part, to our teacher librarian who spent some of his budget on subscriptions to at least five or six daily newspapers. USA Today just came out and nobody had ever seen anything like it. The graphics were like a comic book. The library was always opened 30 minutes before class and we’d often read the papers, at least the sections we were interested in.
Thanks to public school education, I quickly learned that some kids were more fortunate than others. We learned to get along with adults and fellow students, whether we liked them or not.
Looking back, the 1980s were cringeworthy. Our health teacher turned a lecture on venereal disease into a penis-envy joke. Bullying was almost always ignored. There was a smoking area. Even in elementary school, we had a snowball area. Many schools, if you can believe this, held a slave auction fundraiser. What the hell was everybody thinking?
I don’t look back in disdain, nobody in their right mind would do those things today, but you can’t compare 1980s standards with 2023. We know better now.
I think the big change in education from when I graduated high school and today is that teachers and administrators were allowed to do their jobs. There weren’t helicopter parents, at least in the same numbers
that there are today. Parents allowed their kids to fail at something. It was all part of learning. When I say thank you teachers, I need to add several other unsung heroes to the list – custodial staff, office administration, principals and VPs, teaching assistants, outside volunteers, Parent Advisory Council members and school trustees.
I was truly blessed to have so many outstanding teachers during my career, especially in elementary school.
I wish I realized that at the time.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald.
Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca