Great job by PIB’s guardian program
Dear Editor:
Re: Penticton Indian Band guardian program (Herald, Aug. 30)
Kudos to the PIB Natural Resource Department two-man crew of Clint Gabriel and Drew Schreiber. I, for one, did not know of the excellent work these two men are doing.
This, along with the other 80 similar programs, are to be commended. Keep up the good work and hopefully it will expand to a point that all visitors will care for our woodlands and not use it as a garbage dump.
Fred Horner
Kelowna
On suicide, communication is always essential
Dear Editor:
What do you say to someone who has attempted suicide? Overcoming a suicide attempt is challenging — both for the person who experienced it and for those in the person’s life. When we love someone, it’s terrifying to think of life without them, and our fear of making things worse can get in the way of connection and healing.
The difference between just one attempt and many more is the experience itself and how the experience is integrated. What is the meaning behind the attempt? A suicide attempt is always communication — we need to be able to talk openly about suicide for the healing journey to happen.
On Sept. 6, the Crisis Centre of B.C. is hosting a free webinar “How to Support Someone Who’s Attempted Suicide” where participants will learn how to talk about pain and suicide and how to help someone recover and heal from a suicide attempt.
Organizers hope the webinar is attended by friends and family of suicide attempt survivors, health and mental health professionals and social service providers, and anyone wanting to be able to speak about suicide in a practical way.
There might be a fear in those around someone who has attempted suicide to talk about suicide or to talk about pain. A balanced approach is needed; being able to talk about it without being over vigilant. I tend to say that suicide is like a monster under the table — when we shine light on it, it’s not as scary, it’s more manageable.
The webinar is one of a series of events and workshops offered by the Crisis Centre of B.C. for the annual World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, 2022.
The slogan of this year’s WSPD is “Creating Hope Through Action.” We need to have open conversations about suicide for suicide to be prevented.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Crisis Centre of B.C:
• Mental Health Support Line: 310-6789 (no area code required)
• Anywhere in B.C. 1-800-SUICIDE: 1-800-784-2433
• Online Chat for youth: YouthInBC.com (noon to 1 a.m.)
• Online Chat for adults: CrisisCentreChat.ca (noon to 1 a.m.)
Jessica Wolf Ortiz
Crisis Centre of B.C.
Thanks for supporting memorial bench
Dear Editor:
I’d like to thank our community for the incredible generosity with our bench project in memory of all those in the South Okanagan who have lost their lives to overdose.
This spring, $8,400 was raised in less than two weeks, all from private donations. The response from the citizens of Penticton and surrounding area was phenomenal.
The bench, to be located on Marina Way Drive, unfortunately wasn’t ready for this week’s International Overdose Awareness Day due to the complexities of the design.
It will, however, be officially unveiled at next year’s event on Aug. 31 and it’s going to look great.
Thanks to everyone at City Hall and the works yard for your belief in this project, especially Ysabel Contreras. Also, thanks to James Miller, who helped right from Day 1. Thanks also to local media for its coverage.
When I came up with the idea about a year ago, I knew of 104 friends or acquaintances who died from addiction. Sadly, since that time, the number has risen to 111.
Gord Portman
Penticton
11-year-old says “no” to hillside development
Dear Editor:
I am an 11-year old whose grandma’s family has been living in the Okanagan valley for a long time. And when I saw the clearing across (vista Naramata or whatever) the lake, I knew there was something wrong.
On further inspection, I realized just how big it is compared to the houses around it. They looked like specks of dust. The clearing on the other hand? Huge. 134 lots? Crazy.
And the worst, most horrible part is that they’re planning another housing development three times the size. Three times the size! You cannot let them build this. It is destroying thousands of trees and plants that are home to thousands of animals. It makes me really sad.
Please don’t let this heartless thing happen just for money. Hundreds of tourists come here to see beautiful nature, not just some row of boring houses. Please, please listen to me. The lives of all the animals depend upon it. By the way, it was entirely my idea to write this letter.
Hopefully city council is smart enough to know that you should stop Canadian Horizons. Thank you.
Salix Madsen
Whitehorse
What Penticton needs is a kayak marathon event
Dear Editor:
Contrasting the Boston Marathon on land, does Penticton have a Skaha Lake (or Dog Lake) kayak marathon event? If not, should it be considered? Participants would be for all. For the cost-conscious to the well-kibbled pet. Beneficial to all.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Look to Ontario’s rules for municipal elections
Dear Editor:
I am a recent transplant from Ontario and I am extremely happy living here.
I see that a B.C. resident can run for any municipal office in any community and does not have to reside or be an eligible voter to qualify. I also see that an individual can run for office in any number of positions or in any or multiple municipalities.
Can someone tell me the rationale behind these regulations?
Would it be prudent for B.C. to examine other possibilities to qualify for municipal elections?
I think council members should have to be residents when they are determining how to spend resident taxpayers’ money.
To run for a position on council in Ontario, you must be eligible to vote in that municipality. On the day you file your nomination, you must be a Canadian citizen aged 18 or older, and qualify as a resident or non-resident elector (a person who owns or rents property in a municipality).
Robert Gardner
Sooke
The world could run out of oil in another 50 years
Dear Editor:
According to most scientists and geologists the world’s oil reserves are about 50 times the current annual consumption.
This means that the world could run out of oil in about 50 years — unless further reserves are discovered. Some of the major deposits are controlled by non-allies and are significantly decreasing.
A shortage of oil will greatly impact our civilization, and probably lead to global conflict -unless action is taken now to decrease our dependance on oil and improve the quality of our environment.
Are we just going to kick the can down the road to future generations as we have continuously done with deteriorating infrastructure and environment, or are we going to address the problems?
There are numerous clean-energy projects going on in the world, but much more should be expended by all levels of governments. Or would you prefer balanced budgets to global destruction?
There are many alternatives to oil energy that are now being developed.
I believe that nuclear fusion will eventually solve our energy and environment problems, but decentralized power systems is also a key. Light water Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) could greatly assist in providing energy.
So also could wind sails, vertical axis wind turbines, solar power, and electrical and hydrogen-powered vehicles. Tidal generators could be used along any coastline and river generators could be used anywhere in the world (as in the St. Lawrence River).
President Joe Biden has recently passed a CHIP law which will allow manufacture of computer chips in the U.S.A. thereby lessening dependance on China. The U.S. has also reopened the Mountain Pass rare earth mineral mine in California.
While this also will reduce our dependance on China, recycling of the 17 metallic elements in rare earth must be a priority.
Continued waste is not an option.
Construction of new buildings/homes should require installation of solar panels and roofline ventilators/turbines should be converted to generators.
This is relatively easy to do, and current homes could receive allowances or tax breaks for upgrading.
Detractors will question, “At what cost?” But at what cost to future generations and our planet if we don’t act now?
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Restaurant industry is its own worst enemy
Dear Editor:
COVID, minimum wage increase, staff shortages and now a shortage of liquor, the food industry has taken a hard bashing over the last two-and-a-half years with only pennies in profit on the food items.
As a chef (retired), I had to wonder how they were going to manage. Well I know how — either they will close or, to stay in business, make cuts.
I have been to many restaurants around the area over the years, so I have a pretty good pulse on the changes.
To the point, about three weeks ago I went to a popular restaurant that I have been to many times before. It had always been OK, good choices, pub food if you like.
Not this time. The whole menu had changed, but lots of choices still. I ordered fish and chips, a good safe bet. Now this is where the cutbacks in staff, high food costs and high labour costs show up.
What I got was two pieces of fish, they had the shape of fish sticks, not fillets. They were about three ounces for each piece (from frozen) still cold and translucent in the middle, the batter was cooked, so the fish must have been frozen.
Frozen fries from what must have been a medium-size pot served in a stainless dish, coleslaw, also from a bag (pre-made), no seasoning at all and only enough mayo to make it stick together. All I could taste was cabbage. Sad to say the highlight was someone had to cut the lemon wedges. I had to ask for salt, pepper and vinegar.
My wife had a stir-fry of some kind, two 7-Ups, one clamato juice, one beer and my fish and chips, plus tip — $75.
No more for me.
Johannes Kirche
Penticton
It’s getting tougher now to be an NDP member
Dear Editor:
Alas for David Eby!
Imagine being a multi-millionaire lawyer and attorney general who has been chosen by party insiders as the next leader and premier.
Imagine being frustrated by a young and talented environmentalist woman who recently lost an election for an MP’s seat in Vancouver Granville. Imagine having to win an election against her to be the official nominee.
Imagine having to wait for an two extra months to have your name painted on the premier’s office door after the party insiders tried to ensure your victory with a set of highly restrictive election regulations that would be difficult to meet unless you were also an insider.
Imagine also that you are a B.C. NDP member who has prided yourself in being a member of an open and democratic party that, once upon a time, was dedicated to the well-being and survival of ordinary working people and families in B.C.
W.C. Graham
Victoria