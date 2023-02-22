Vees: best hockey experience in Canada
Dear Editor:
I generally don’t read the letters from regular trollers who feel compelled to share their narrow-minded, selfish views of local goings-on but hockey headlines will always get my attention.
Elvena Slump’s letter has touched a nerve (Herald, Feb. 14). I have been an enthusiastic supporter of junior hockey in Penticton since the 1970s as a season ticket holder, sponsor, billet mother and marketing manager — it’s safe to say I am a fan.
I enjoy the hockey, the comaraderie with fellow fans and the energetic vibe that the SOEC has created for us.
The Penticton Vees consistently put a great team on the ice and the SOEC does an outstanding job of delivering a vibrant, safe and family friendly game night experience. It is no wonder they continue to break attendance records year over year. Residents of all ages enjoy the games and, more importantly, our youth are exposed to good, clean fun that is far more inspiring than what we are seeing on our city streets.
Hockey rinks have long been the place where communities gather. The SOEC caters to the entire community — our aging population get a great view from comfy seats, families have an activity they can all enjoy and local businesses have luxury suites to woo their customers. What a win! Vees games are typical of every hockey game in every rink across the country — loud, enthusiastic fans, loads of kids and lively intermissions. It is wonderful!
We are fortunate to have a championship team to cheer on and a state-of-the-art rink to gather in. Kudos to Fred Harbinson and Dean Clarke for providing the best Junior Hockey experience in Canada.
Jackie Frederick
Penticton
Kids out of control at hockey games
Dear Editor:
I agree with Elvena Slump regarding kids at the hockey games. It’s out of control.
We pay good money to watch these games and the enjoyment is ruined by these out control kids.
Angus Miller
Penticton
If his wife can’t trust him, how can public?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Why should Tory resign as mayor?,” my Marjorie Montgomery (Herald letters, Feb. 18).
My late husband used to say, “If his wife can’t trust him, how can the electorate?”
How could Tory uphold the ethics and rules of the workplace if he could not respect them himself?
Positions of power are more than just budgets and good PR bites. It should not have been just the other party involved to resign.
Remember in the old Thirties and Forties romance movies when the transgressing woman always had to die at the end of the movie.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
No illegal firearms found at Trucker rally
Dear Editor:
So now it’s clear. Justice Paul Rouleau has ruled. The Government of Canada was justified in using the Emergencies Act to end the Freedom Convoy in central Ottawa one year ago.
Most Canadians appear to agree. Canada’s mainstream media also agrees. Time to move forward.
My problem is that I also read that no illegal firearms were found in Ottawa. Nor were any loaded guns found. The accusations of foreign operatives and possible terrorists have been shown as false.
And what about the criminal charges that the organizers of the convoy face? They have been accused of terrorism. They have been accused of trying to bring down the government. Mischief and Obstruction of Justice are all I have read about.
As the old Wendy’s hamburger commercial used to ask, “Where’s the Beef?”
I feel safer already.
Ron Churchill
Penticton
