602 Lakeshore too problematic
Dear Editor:
Our communities require thoughtful planning, considering heritage, livability and climate.
As a resident of Penticton who loves our city, I am very concerned about development in historic areas. The area by Okanagan Lake is a huge draw for visitors and is at risk of being changed forever, perhaps not in the best interests of our city’s cultural, economic and climate future.
Penticton city staff are reviewing heritage areas in 2022. Until that review is done for Front St., Windsor area, and Lakeshore Dr., this development should be halted. The city staff also suggested that “the development as proposed does not fit the unique character of the neighbourhood.”
The major reasons that I opposed the development at 602 Lakeshore are the inadequate setback and closeness to neighbouring buildings, the large size and hardscaping, and climate issues.
The closeness to the sidewalk and the other buildings make the development too imposing on the beautiful walkway along the beachfront. Although the developers have pulled back to eight meters, it is still too close.
It doesn’t allow for larger, shade trees to be planted for cooling. And the eight units are too many with the need for so many parking spots creating an unreasonably large blacktop area which creates incredible heat in the summer.
A fourplex would fit the neighborhood better, allowing for more space for community suitability and air flow and cooling.
The developers have addressed climate issues according to the OCP but a lack of canopy for cooling, passive design, solar installation, and charging facilities is not adequate.
We know more now about how important retaining historic flavour is to visitors and residents. We know more now about climate issues and the need for resilience in the face of disasters. We know more now about the urgency to drastically reduce building emissions to fit CleanBC targets. We know that ‘two wrongs don’t make a right’ and that buildings erected in the past were approved without adequate thought to heritage and with less knowledge.
This past year and a half has shown City Council can be nimble and thoughtful. Approving this development will pave the way for more of the same, risking losing our special space on Lakeshore.
Every decision by planners and builders has to have liveability, community, and climate considered. I call on our city leaders to have the vision to make Penticton a climate leader. We count on you to listen to the public and make our city the best in the Okanagan.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Spending time with the creator
Dear EDITOR:
Long ago, like many other little people, we asked our parents many questions.
They would answer and expand on them as we grew older.
Such as why do we have to say our prayers and who is God?
Some of their answers:
Prayer is talking and spending time with God who is a creator. He made you and us and even your little sister and her pet turtle, Shelby.
God is a mystery.
No one has seen him.
When we go fishing, playing in the snow; laying on our back gazing at the stars or playing with our friends, we are spending time with the creator that made this all possible.
Everyone, especially when it’s super tough — even if they don’t realize it — spend time and in their own way talk to their creator, the mystery we name God. We should always ask questions and seek awners.
Our creator the mystery.
God sent us a wonderful special gift, his son who was born on Christmas Day to answer our questions and bring us the good news of how to have a meaningful and happy life for all.
It’s no wonder we say: Merry Christmas to all!
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Mother Nature wants it this way
Dear Editor:
The door to 2022 a brand New Year will soon be wide open!
I can’t say for sure if weapons of war went silent for the short time that mankind celebrated or at least observed the holy holiday, however the timeout proves that peace and goodwill to all is possible.
Peace isn’t asking for a miracle, peace is asking for common sense... which is seriously lacking.
Mankind has a chance to stop the threats and tug-as-one team together, in order to defeat the unknowns that threaten Planet Earth, our only home.
If Mother Nature can see that mankind is trying hard to mend what has been destroyed, she will be pleased with the world effort of all human beings finally working together.
After deep thought, Mother will likely help and encourage mankind to get their homeland out of ICU.
Using power given from her leader up above, the fight against the unknown COVID-19 and variants will turn the tide and conquer the aggressor making the sunshine and hope much brighter.
Sadly, I know the above is wishful thinking while in dreamland.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Gyms are safer than restaurants
Dear Editor:
So new provincial health orders say it is OK to go to restaurants, pubs and cafes but not gyms and fitness centres.
I wear a mask to the gym. I carry a spray bottle of sanitizer with me and clean the equipment before I use it and after I use it.
I get no closer than about four feet from another person and usually much greater distance as nobody wants to be in your face while exercising. I bring my own water bottle.
Contrast that with a restaurant where six people sit close together some space apart from another table of complete strangers.
Then, you literally put things in your mouth that have been sitting around in the possibly COVID-laced air. Without a mask on, you breathe the air. Then put more stuff into your mouth. You won’t catch that happening at the gym.
Margaret Magee
Victoria
If it could only be this easy
Dear Editor:
Delta strain, and now Omicron? I say let’s cut to the Omega strain so we can get this over with, once and for all.
John Gawthrop
Victoria