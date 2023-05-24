United Church closing its doors in October
Dear Editor:
On Oct. 8, Penticton United Church will hold its last service, “A Celebration of Ministry”, to celebrate the church’s past and present ministries with storytelling, Thanksgiving and praise for all God has done and encourage people of God to be the church as they worship God in new spiritual communities.
At a congregational meeting on May 7, Penticton United Church members voted to disband. This means that Penticton United Church will no longer exist as a congregation. This was a painful but necessary decision. The congregation faced the reality that we have exhausted all our human and financial resources to continue ministry.
It is a sad ending of a community of faith that has served God to the best of its ability for 98 years when the Presbyterians, Methodists and Congregationalists joined together to form the United Church of Canada in 1925.
The closure of Penticton United Church is not a unique story. Across Canada the United Church of Canada alone is losing about 300 churches a year.
When a United Church church disbands, its property — real estate and chattel — revert back to the Pacific Mountain Region of the United Church of Canada who will be responsible for the future of the church building and land.
Marion Kozier
Council Chair
Penticton United Church
Still extremely proud to be a Canadian
Dear Editor:
Does Canada have problems? Certainly. But not nearly as many as countries dealing with higher global issues with which we face: inflation, petroleum shortages, rising housing costs, climate change, and consequent food shortages.
Canada is renowned for its beautiful scenery and quality of life and Canada is ranked the best country in the world in which to live.
Canada’s strong labour market recovery has been the best it has been in decades, with 830,000 jobs created since pre-pandemic. The unemployment rate, at 5%, is nearing the record low of 4.9%.
Canadians are ranked as the highest educated people in the world and our education institutions are ranked fourth in the world. We are also noted for our gender equality and race relations, amongst many other qualities.
Canada is the most desired country for immigrants and that alone should indicate our standing on the world stage.
We are indeed, facing the same global issues as others and the pandemic certainly required a significant expenditure and deficit in order to help our less-fortunate fellow citizens.
I applaud the Liberal government in their actions and expenditures to protect small businesses and needy peoples.
In 2023 Canada has the lowest debt to GDP at 14% amongst the G7, so the support that the Liberals have given to the economy is easily financed without the fear-mongering suggestions that we or our dependents will not be able to survive. Utter nonsense.
I find it deplorable that a Canadian states the he is ashamed to be a citizen of this great country. I wonder if he has ever served his country in an official capacity? I hope not. I, for one, am proud and grateful to be Canadian.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Summerlanders can’t afford aquatic facility
Dear Editor:
Re: “Summerland’s $50M question,” (Herald, Page 1, May 17)
The mayor and council should be ashamed of how and what they want to accomplish in Summerland. Right now they have some projects on the go, such as this solar village, as just one example.
They are also working on the Giant’s Head Road project, etc. Now the council seems to be in such a hurry to start yet another costly project.
What I would like to know is why they think this new aquatic facility should be put on everyone’s property taxes. Property taxes are supposed to go for schools, hospitals, etc., not for the pleasure of the wealthy. Who thought of this idea in the first place, the newly-elected mayor?
All the new, huge houses in Trout Creek, Hunters Hill, etc. and areas in town have disrupted the average neighbourhoods with these monster homes. I would like to know why money is not being spent on more important projects that affect us all in Summerland, like our roads.
They are a disgrace and I for one hate using many of the roads because they are in such bad shape. Why is this not a top priority for council? These people running our town should get their priorities in order. We all use roads and I am sure a lot more infrastructure needs work as well.
My main concern is we seniors that own our small homes and are on a limited amount of money are being taxed to death. Council already caused a hardship with a 13% increase in our utility bills.
Now this!
I am not envious of people who have money, but I am concerned we will be forced out of our homes. Inflation of food, gas, etc., it is getting harder to make ends meet. I am a widowed senior and make $17,000 a year, well below the poverty level. Think about it. Our federal government does not give a rat’s ass about us either.
Dishing out money to everyone and different countries, but not seniors and people on disability and low-income earners.
It is time for all of you in power to sit up and take notice of all your new plans. I hope the residents in Summerland will vote “NO” on the referendum.
Dianne Durham
Summerland
An independent inquiry must happen
Dear Editor:
Re: “Johnson advises against foreign interference inquiry,” (Herald, May 23).
So, personal friend and neighbor of Justin Trudeau, David Johnson, has found no wrongdoing by the Trudeau government in the China’s election interference scandal or donation to the Trudeau Foundation of which he is involved in.
Now there’s a shocker.
Nothing to see here folks! Just ignore the evidence of media reports from the Globe and Mail of Global National.
After scandal after scandal, I wonder how long time federal Liberal supporters (as I once was) can continue to support their corrupt, autocratic narcissistic leader.
An independent inquiry must happen.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Pay for health care based on your income
Dear Editor:
I think it’s time we face it: “free healthcare for everyone” is killing this country. It’s devouring public budgets, while failing to satisfy public needs.
Some price mechanism that brings supply and demand back into balance is needed.
My suggestion: income-adjusted user fees. At the end of the year, along with our taxes, we’d get a bill for the health services we received — a bill that’s been adjusted for our income bracket.
K. Alex Bettenhausen
Victoria