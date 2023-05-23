Combat bicycle theft with bait-bike program
Dear Editor:
I was shocked at the bicycle theft statistic on the front page of last Thursday’s Herald.
The quarterly police report was reported as stating that “bicycle thefts were down 27% to 11.” Only 11 thefts reported in three months? Amazing! From what I see, hear, and also read in Clean Streets Penticton, I would have expected far higher numbers of stolen bikes. I wouldn’t be surprised if the actual number this quarter will be 11 in a day, or at least 11 in a week. Almost everyone knows that bike thefts in Penticton are numerous and epidemic.
Maybe people have given up reporting their bikes being stolen because numbers of thefts are so high?
One suggestion that could be easily implemented: bait bikes. Kelowna has used bait bikes effectively, as have several other jurisdictions. And guess what? The strategy is effective. Some bikes (including e-bikes) are worth several thousand dollars these days. Their theft is not just petty crime. Less expensive bikes are still highly valued by their owners.
So have a bylaw officer ride around town on a flashy, expensive looking, brightly coloured bicycle for half an hour. They will be followed, believe me. Our bike rider stops at a business, and locks the bike, then goes inside. When the bike is being stolen (and it will be) the RCMP, who have been waiting and concealed, will arrest him, maybe as the thief is riding away.
This will be a major theft. So the judge will release him as per the “catch-and-release” routine of which we are all familiar.
Maybe the next time he/she is caught, the judge will put the thief in jail. Doubtful, but possible. I suspect that most of the bikes are being stolen by only a handful of thieves. Prolific, repeat offenders.
Kelowna has also installed some theft- proof bike locks (or more accurately, bike cages.) These are steel frames that actually lower down over the bike, making it impossible to steal. Coin operated. One loonie, I believe. I only wish that Penticton would invest in some of these. I would love to ride my bike to a Penticton business or three, lock the bike up, and go inside.
I won’t do that now, and I know many others who won’t either. I’ve had two bikes stolen. Yes, they were locked up. A sad state of affairs.
Bryan Snider
Penticton
Canada step forward to keep the promise
Dear Editor:
Canada has failed to #KeepthePromise to increase international aid every year.
Canada’s cutting its international aid budget in the midst of overlapping crises means more suffering for children around the world. Canada’s cutting its international aid budget is undoing years of impactful Canadian investments, reversing hard-won progress to advance children’s access to food, education, healthcare, and protection. Canada needs to walk the talk and increase funding for international aid, not cut it.
We need to build a future where all children can grow up to reach their fullest potentials. In April, there was the launch of the UNICEF report on the Status of the World’s Children on April 20; World Immunization Week from April 24-30; and World Malaria Day on April 25.
Please Canada, step forward!
Please Canada, do not step back from global leadership in international development at a time when we need to step up.
Canada, please #KeepThePromise to increase international aid and allocate additional new resources for programs that will advance children’s access to food, education, healthcare, and protection.
Marnie Shaw
Calgary
Canada needs to focus on challenges at home
Dear Editor:
It’s very hard to maintain silence when you feel Canada is sliding down the tubes.
Picking flights well beyond its weight class with a bully buddy as a neighbour can backfire. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jets around the world wearing out an airplane seat and polluting the sky with no thought of adding to climate damage.
Santa Justin goes bearing gifts Canada can’t afford to all countries with their hands out. He may believe he is a year-round Santa Claus to all, but its Canadians who pay through the nose.
I believe this drama teacher and a comedian should resign from being who he is not and throw in the towel. Then get their act together because everybody needs a good laugh.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Observations on Alberta’s election
Dear Editor:
A rare phenomenon is taking place in Alberta.
Women, one a sitting premier and the other a former premier, are running to become the next premier.
In a media world replete with glass ceiling stories, this in itself is worthy of headlines, but such is not the case.
Perhaps the media’s current obsession with social engineering precludes gender specific celebration.
Or are two women in contention for high office only news, if one of them isn’t Danielle Smith?
Scott Robinson
Penticton
Taylor, Collins big part of her weekend
Dear Editor:
Just a thumbs up for the weekend columns of Jim Taylor and Phil Collins. I am speaking on behalf of quite a few as the topics they relate are so informative and meaningful. Thank you for having them to look forward to every week!
Kate Ferguson
Kelowna
Kelowna’s homeless situation challenging
Dear Editor:
The homelessness situation is getting out of hand. I live in what I thought was a safe area, instead, I can't walk on my nearby streets without feeling very unsafe, even in daytime. I want to be able to feel safe where I live, not vulnerable.
Greta Fader
Kelowna
A new adjective is needed for politicians
Dear Editor:
Recently I unsuccessfully searched for a single adjective that would describe a fork-tongued politician who has dubious ethics and lacks good judgment.
The following words were rejected because their individual meanings are too limited: disingenuous; (unworthy of honour); bogus (counterfeit or fake); unprincipled (not acting morally); spendthrift (given to spending money foolishly); incompetent (not having necessary skills); pretentious (attempting to impress by affecting greater importance or talent than is actually possessed); and mealy-mouthed (afraid to speak frankly or straightforwardly).
What the world needs is a new word, an adjective that would describe a person who personifies all the shortcomings mentioned above. My choice is “Trudeauian.”
What’s yours?
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Solution offered for South Main bike lane
Dear Editor:
Penticton council is going ahead with the most controversial and last step in the bike lane project.
It appears that the same concrete and bent metal rail design will be used as seen on the previous sections. The obvious drawbacks to this on South Main have been well tabled and discussed. The option of leaving the existing bike lane as is, with painted lines to mark it has also been promoted.
Perhaps the use of a continuous speed bump in place of the painted lines would be a viable alternative. A continuous bump would allow bike riders to realize when they are straying out of the lane. Vehicular traffic would likewise feel the bump if they move out of the travel lane.
Access to businesses could be maintained, perhaps with some extra caution markers. The cost of the bump design will be much less than the current plan.
John McLeod
Penticton
Speculation on Europe’s future
Dear Editor:
Russian Federation to draft Ukraine’s Zelensky replacing Putin’s disappearance into the realm of bad dreams, who in turn will join China's Xi Jinping to form the Eurasia Union?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton