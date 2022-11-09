Still waiting for reply from MP Cannings
Dear Editor:
Re: “Richard Cannings betrayed Penticton,” (Herald letters, Nov. 2).
I wholeheartedly agree with Wayne Llewellyn’s recent comments in letters to the editor.
When I met Mr. Cannings at an NDP event in Kaleden this summer, I reminded him about our conversation we had in the spring and then asked him why he failed to return my subsequent telephone calls and emails. He said he would look into my concerns and get back to me.
Three months and many phone calls later, I have not received a reply. I expect more from my elected representative. I think it is time for him to resign.
Shawn Brown
Penticton
Kelowna concerts buried in red tape
Dear Editor:
Re: David Bond’s column, “The success of performing arts starts at the box office” (Herald, Nov. 1) will strike a chord with the region’s cultural groups as it neatly outlines the challenges we face through the city’s decision to mandate a new City-staffed box office system for all users of the Kelowna Community Theatre. No exceptions.
Bond correctly identified the need for the city to “ameliorate the adverse impacts of this decision” on local non-profit groups.
For more than 50 years, our organization has rented the KCT to present performances showcasing national and international artists — without the need for a box office.
Our non-profit business model is based on providing five concerts per season for a yearly membership fee of $100. We have no staffing overhead because we depend solely on volunteers, so our revenues go directly to the performers and the theatre rental. The high volume of yearly membership renewals means we have little need for costly advertising. We receive no outside funding, from the city or anyone else.
Sadly, we were not consulted on this recent change, which compels us to pay higher rental fees and to use a ticketing system that we do not need.
Therefore, to keep our membership pricing affordable, we have been forced to seek out a new venue for our 2023/24 season.
Ironically, the city’s new box office initiative, ostensibly to raise more money, will cost it more than $15,000 per year in lost revenue from our organization.
Len McFarlane, President,
Kelowna Community Concert Association
Unhappy with low turnout and the result
Dear Editor:
Penticton voters who voted in this recent civic election were mainly welfare people. Only 33% of eligible voters actually voted. That’s because most residents here have given up on voting.
The new mayor, Julius Bloomfield, is not really qualified. All he promised was affordable housing for the poor. And that is where the majority of his votes came from.
33% is not representative and should not be counted as a valid election. I think a 70% voter turnout is necessary in order for the results to be honest and valid.
I am glad, however, that John Vassilaki was knocked out of office All he thought about was himself and he too was never qualified to be mayor.
So now we have to deal with Bloomfield. His claim to fame is owning a pub in Naramata. He has no idea about city planning and looking after the needs of those living here. There have been many business collapses over the past four years due to poor city management. I think this trend will only continue due to the new mayor who does not have a clue on how to run a city.
Owen Hayward, who finished in fourth place, should have been the one elected. His views, including the bike lanes being far too expensive, are credible. Hayward also wanted more policing and firefighters in the city. His policies on housing were also more reasonable.
33% voter turnout is not enough to determine a valid result.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton
Treatment needed for mental health
Dear Editor:
Shortly after the death of Const. Shaelyn Yang, the CBC reported on the background of her alleged killer, describing a man who had gone from a promising career in film to living on the streets with obvious mental-health problems.
It reminded me of two things: First, none of us is immune from circumstances beyond our control that can affect our mental health for the worse, and change our lives in drastic ways; and second, that those changes can impact our relationships with family and strangers — dramatically, sometimes fatally.
The tragedy of Const. Yang was inflicted on her by the tragedy of the man who’s being held responsible for her death. His circumstances were not, entirely, of his own making. Of how many more people currently living on the street with mental-health issues and addictions can that be said?
Before the pandemic I volunteered weekly with a group that handed out food and basic life supplies to homeless people; I would look at them and wonder: “What were you like in Grade 5? How did you come to be here?”
Since society as a whole has finally come around to seeing mental-health problems as just that, a health issue, the next logical step is for the provincial government to build hospitals to treat them — not the “snake pit” portrayals of the 1950s, but places dedicated to making the sick well — just like “regular” hospitals.
For those who can’t be made well, for their own sakes, and everyone else’s, they should be permanently housed and cared for.
Advocates for harm reduction should be at the forefront of this plan, because it will mean harm reduction for all of us.
How many more treasures like Const. Yang are we going to lose before we finally admit that what we’ve been doing for decades isn’t working, and it’s time for a new plan?
Lorraine Lindsay
Saanich