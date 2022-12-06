Turkeys sacrificed for our enjoyment
Dear Editor:
Tom Turkey was strolling through the aisles of a supermarket when he stopped short, cold with instant fear and goosebumps. Shivering, he looked for the closest exit after seeing a fully-naked headless cousin who has ceased to gobble, gobble ever again.
Young Tom had a price of 70 human dollars to fill the Christmas day platter on this special day and the only day of the year that peace makes a short world- wide appearance.
Tom Turkey learned of another holiday called Thanksgiving where many of his family would be sacrificed to feed and satisfy what is mainly a thankless meal for savages living in the human jungle.
Tom is now on the run once again to hide in a care home before the axe and chopping block stifle his gobble gobble and love for life.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Spend taxpayer money on those who need it
Dear Editor:
I just finished watching Global News coverage of how the Gospel Mission served 30,00 turkey dinners to the homeless and needy in Vancouver this past weekend. I couldn’t help thinking how much better the $6,000 per night of taxpayer money that Justin Trudeau spent on a hotel room during his recent trip to London could have been better utilized helping Canadians in need instead of feeding his flamboyance.
We need better leadership, hopefully one who is less self-centered and not hypocritical.
Guy Bissonnette
Lake Country
City Council needs to find ways to cut costs
Dear Editor:
Our new Council is looking at raising utility rates; same old refrain; won’t cost much as they prove it with graphs. We have seen graphs before.
Well I have news for you my utility bills have tripled over the past 20 years. Have pensions or wages tripled? Wake up Council.
Wasn’t it just recently that Penticton Council raided the electricity fund to build bike lanes thus eliminating approval to borrow for more bike lanes?
Wasn’t it just recently that council made the decision to use reserve electrical funds to put bike lanes on Atkinson despite having to replace a bridge; said bridge being too small to include bike lanes?
What is the reason for more increases in utility rates? More plans for bike lanes? Don’t expect taxpayers to believe it is for increasing infrastructure costs; Council blew that when they raided the electrical fund.
I agree with Coun. Ryan Graham when he says that parking needs to be free during the winter months in the downtown area to encourage shopping. Covid has hit small business hard. But Graham also needs to remember handouts to downtown merchants mean taxation and subsidization by the people of Penticton including seniors and low-income people who pay for that subsidy through their taxes or rent. Some of these downtown Mom and Pop businesses choose to reside outside the boundaries of this community where taxes are lower. How does this help Pentictonites stretched for funds during out-of-control inflation?
In a poll recently nine out of 10 people believe a recession is coming. Council needs to start reining in their spending and start considering the taxpayers they supposedly were elected to represent. Council has to do more than plotting to inveigle more funds from helpless taxpayers.
The biggest problem with governments is itching fingers. They just can’t stand any loose change lying around. I think a better idea would be for council to forgo the inflated rates they receive from the RDOS for attending regular and committee meetings instead donating those funds towards providing free parking for downtown businesses. Signs could be put on individual parking meters. Today parking in this spot is free courtesy of Councillor So and So after all Councillors already receive a generous stipend from the taxpayers of Penticton.
Council needs to look at cutting costs. It would be a nice change from constantly dinging the taxpayer.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Rhyming for the holiday season
Dear Editor:
Thanks to another writer — our Joy Lang
Who liked to read and write while
others sang
‘Cos now the festive season is quite near
These others like to early start their cheer
When I was young and went to school
Some silly days I broke a rule
Teacher made me stay to write some lines
But I made mine turn into rhymes
So off you go and find a pen
Or better still your P.C. - then
Some days you soon can find a rhyme
But others might take a little time
But whether they are big or small
Herald readers will devour them all
The last page is now the best
And later on they can read the rest.
Season’s Greetings to everyone
Get in the snow and have some fun!
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
Metro Vancouver challenged by snow
Dear Editor:
A major snowfall over the Lower Mainland on Nov. 29 has led to a dramatic increase in ICBC claims.
In a press release dated Dec. 1, ICBC says driver claims on Nov. 29 increased by 94 per cent compared to the Tuesday the week prior.
Why does Metro Vancouver struggle with snow removal every winter?
Some reasons include:
1. Lower Mainland municipalities budget far less for snow removal than other Canadian cities.
2. Lower percentage of drivers in B.C. have snow tires on their vehicles (snow tires have superior grip to "all season/ all weather” tires).
3. No actual backup plan if bridges suddenly close, which causes gridlock onto local roads.
Those of a certain age will know Albert Hammond's 1972 hit single, It Never Rains in Southern California.
Maybe it’s time for a rewrite:
“Seems it never snows in Lotus Land Vancouver/ Seems I’ve often heard that kind of talk before/ It never snows in our Vancouver/ Just need snow removers/ For wars, the blizzard wars.”
David Buckna
Kelowna
School liaison role was a great help
Dear Editor:
I was a Special Education teacher with the Greater Victoria School District, and also the principal of the alternative ed programs. I met Kevin Worth, then a school liaison officer, in 1982, the year I began my employment at S.J. Willis School.
This partnership program with the school district, the police and local agencies was an incredible benefit to our school and community. The officers had many roles and skills.
However, policing our students was not one of them.
They built relationships with students and staff, did volunteer coaching of teams, worked with teachers and administrations to create a positive safe
environment for all of us. They gave classroom lectures, teaching students about law, citizens’ (their) rights, and yes, built and created positive relationships with students.
They built trust with students, so they learned they had an individual they could talk to about an issue. They could also get first-hand advice on legal issues.
The officers were at times involved with school-based meetings and meetings with school staff and other agencies. They developed trust with students. On numerous occasions they were an additional support to our “vulnerable” ones.
Maybe other districts are approaching and delivering their programs differently than what the Greater Victoria district was doing.
Maybe if some groups are feeling “threatened” by police due to their past history, or unfortunate experiences, if they could see police in a different role, as a support, this could change their “fears” or negative feelings.
Aren’t we all supposed to be building bridges, and relationships, whether teacher, doctor, school principal, police? The school community officers do that.
VicPD definitely knew how to provide that support to schools. Hats off to them and to those school community officers, including Worth, Keith Hanson, Randy Johnson and others.
In short, the school liaison officer program was an invaluable asset and resource to all of us, especially our students.
I can’t tell you the number of times former students would greet Worth in the street, or in a coffee shop. He was, and is, a caring, supportive and dedicated member of our community.
Steve Frankel
Ladysmith