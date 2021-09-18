We’ve had a vaccination passport for slightly under a week here in B.C. Obviously, it’s causing problems for the stores and restaurants that have to check patrons at the door — especially when some of those patrons, who should know better, verbally abuse a high school kid 30 years their junior.
But the problems go deeper than that.
My daughter works in a shopping mall, where stores have taken different stands on vaccinations and masks. One of her co-workers asked her, “If you knew that none of the staff in a store had been vaccinated, and they refused to wear masks, would you go in?”
My daughter thought about that, and then said no. Partly to protect herself — even though she has had both vaccinations and has had — and recovered from — one of the earlier COVID-19 variants.
But also on principle — because that store shows no regard for the safety of its customers.
“I don’t like my decision,” she admitted. “We’re splitting into two social classes.”
Indeed we are.
And lest there be any doubt where I stand on this issue, I have no sympathy for the protest mobs that have travelled -- sometimes right across the country -- to demonstrate in front of hospitals and medical clinics.
Protest at political rallies if you will — though I wish you wouldn’t. But you’ve gone too far when you start harassing healthcare workers already on the thin edge of burnout after 18 months of busting their butts to save patients from a disease that you claim doesn’t exist.
Your actions wipe out any tolerance I used to have for you.
I think you are ill-informed, ill-mannered, and ill-intentioned. Further, you are ignorant, disrespectful, and selfish. Your mothers would say you should be ashamed of yourselves.
The science is clear. Vaccinations reduce the risk of infection. Masks reduce the transmission of droplets.
I drove past one of your demonstrations. I have to admit, I had a momentary urge to stomp on my accelerator and smash into the demonstrators milling onto the street. The same feeling probably motivated the young man who smashed into a Black crowd in Charlottesville, or the other young man who murdered a Muslim family in London Ontario.
Unlike those two young men, I didn’t yield to it. It was an irrational impulse, quickly banished.
But it tells me that I can no longer be patient with those who disregard the overwhelming evidence of medical science, choosing instead to believe the unfounded, untested, and unproven delusions of a minority on Twitter and YouTube who prefer rumours to reality.
If I know you hold those views, I hereby declare that I will not go into your store. I will not buy your products. And you will not be welcome in my home.
Period.
A woman named Libby Jones posted a satirical piece on the Internet about a fictional Freedom Café.
It began, “Welcome to the Freedom Café. We trust you to make your own choices if you want to wear a face mask. In the same spirit of individual liberty, we allow our staff to make their own choices about the safety procedures they follow as they prepare and serve your food.”
For example, whether staff should wash their hands after going to the bathroom. Whether chicken needs to be fully cooked. How dishes should be washed…
“Water temperatures and detergent are highly personal choices,” the story explained, “so we allow our dishwashing team to decide how they’d prefer to wash the silverware you will put in your mouth.
“Some of you may get sick, but almost everyone survives food poisoning.
“We think you’ll agree that it’s a small price to pay for the sweet freedom of no one ever being told what to do — and especially not for the silly reason of keeping strangers healthy.”
Demonstrations against masks and vaccinations may protect what you think of as YOUR freedoms. But they don’t protect MY freedom to live without fear of infection.
I suggest that the anti-vax, anti-mask, anti-authority crowd should carry a “Non-Vaccination Passport.”
It would correspond to the Medical Directives that increasing numbers of people use to define the medical procedures they will accept, or reject, in emergency situations.
The Non-Vax Passport would specify, first, that should the passport owners contract a disease that they don’t believe exists, they must not receive any treatments approved by medical authorities such as Dr. Bonnie Henry. And second, they must not be treated by any nurses, doctors, or surgeons who have been vaccinated or who wear a mask.
Anything less would be blatant hypocrisy.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca