The long-suffering residents of “remote” South Summerland are finally seeing the start of work on the much-anticipated repaving and water line twinning on Giants Head Road.
It is a major road and is often used for cycling, running and motorcycling events. The centre yellow line snaked along as the line painting truck must have tried to dodge the potholes.
Unexpectedly, the bids for the project came under the budgeted amount by about $1 million. The project did not include the remediation of the water lines on the most southern 2.4 kilometres as the District of Summerland didn’t have the money.
When the water pipes were laid decades ago, rather than two separate lines for treated domestic water and untreated agricultural water, the District cheaped out and a single pipe was installed. In defense of the decision, back then water was inexpensive enough to treat and demand was less.
Newer health standards and higher chemical costs have increased the price of treating water with chlorine and fluoride, etc. It is expensive to irrigate farm land with treated water.
Council decided to use the extra million dollars to complete the twinning for all of Giants Head Road. Now the odd part is, the normally sensible Coun. Richard Barkwill voted against the decision. He said the extra money should be spent on fixing roads in Summerland’s core, rather than waste it on a “remote” part of Summerland. (In fairness to Mr. Barkwill, he lives in a remote part of town.)
The south portion of the project is almost entirely fronted by farms, so fixing the water supply there, makes even more economic sense. It would be inane to bury aging water pipes with shiny new blacktop.
In full disclosure, I normally drive along Giants Head Road at least twice a day as I live in the area.
In exchange for my property taxes, the District provides water, roads, recreation facilities and policing for my family. We all know the roads in my area are full of holes. The water I use to fill our hot tub is often a dirty brown colour because of the old pipes. There are no schools, parks or playgrounds within walking distance, so that part of my tax burden goes unused. I am glad Council made a decision benefitting me.
Now the other aspect of Coun. Barkwill’s vote is puzzling. The District had to borrow the money for the project, which made it subject to the “alternative approval process.” If 10% of Summerland electors objected to borrowing for the project, it would trigger a referendum.
Only 1% objected, so the borrowing could proceed without a referendum. If the extra million dollars was spent on road repairs other than on Giants Head Road, does that not invalidate the alternative approval process.
Luckily, we will not find out.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.