More support for South Main Market
Dear Editor:
Come on, council, wake up and smell the roses! Your proposed bike lane would destroy the business at South Main Market.
There is no need for cement barriers! Just some nice bright green paint is all that is necessary. Also, why not a simple traffic light at Galt and South Main instead of spending millions on an unnecessary roundabout?
Ann Saunders
Penticton
Dear Editor:
I was told a number of years ago by a city manager that the whole idea for the eventual bike lane was to be close to the shopping areas.
By going down South Main Street instead of on or somewhere closer to Skaha Lake Road it seems to counter that statement.
I am sure that all the highly educated help down at city hall and the yards can come up with a better plan that would achieve the intended goal of keeping the bike lane close to the shopping areas.
This would fix the problem for the South Main Market and also alleviate a parking problem in the summer for boat parking and beach parking along Yorkton Avenue.
We do not need an out-of-town consultant for this but a few city employees who bike to work and a few random citizens who have lived here for many years. There has to be a better way!
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Dear Editor:
I wholeheartedly agree with recent letters regarding the lake-to-lake bike route’s impacts on South Main Market. Just about every morning, I am out in the city and I rarely see anyone on the controversial bike lanes. What a waste of taxpayers’ money!
Judy Preen
Penticton
Dear Editor:
Recent letters in The Herald speak much of what I think about the bike lanes on South Main Street.
Yes, there are lanes plural — one on the east side and one on the west side. Parking isn’t allowed on the east side. We have to be constantly aware of northbound bicyclists (and lack thereof).
South Main Street has been a five-lane street ever since the bike lanes were added. These lanes already make traffic congestion worse. Putting in more barricades and removing parking possibilities will make it even worse.
All this for a handful of bicyclists.
The residents of South Main Street will have more congestion than before; more difficulty leaving and entering their property. The proposed round-about will also make movement on South Main Street even more problematic. The difficulties already increased by putting in the barricades on South Main Street where Galt Avenue joins it.
The round-about should be made at the intersection where Main Street becomes Skaha Lake Road. This would allow much better access to Cherry Lane Shopping Centre and to Main Street leading to downtown. But, no, the service station has been renewed/rebuilt.
I have lived in Penticton more than 30 years, with 20 being spent on South Main Street. The market on South Main Street is a great asset and would be greatly missed if they’re forced to close.
Hopefully, the city planners will learn from mistakes already made.
Dianne Fasshauer
Penticton
Seems like a lot of PSAC employees
Dear Editor:
Drove down town last Friday and witnessed PSAC members picketing the Government office. They seemed to be having a blast. One dude dressed in a clown suit and another wearing a pirate costume, hmm.
Now we have 155,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada supposedly serving 39,568,248 Canadians. Simple math would suggest this equates to one government worker per 255 of population. Don’t know if this ratio is high, but it seems so.
If the union conceded to reduce their membership to cover costs of their demands it might boost public sentiment towards their cause.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Bike lanes unsafe to drivers, cyclists
Dear Editor:
It is obvious little safety and poor planning were made on the bike lane. It has to be the most unsafe bike lane in the country.
Narrowed intersections put pedestrians in harm’s way for delivery, emergency or trucks with trailers who attempt a safe intersection turn. I have seen pedestrians having to step back to avoid a truck with trailer turning.
Cement curbs and gross excess of signs at mirror height forces any wide vehicle to favour the boundary of the next lane and on a two-way street have seen vehicles almost stop to avoid clashing of mirrors.
Planners took no consideration of fire trucks, delivery or work trucks with trailers to navigate this poor planned bike lane.
I challenge city planners, bike lane designers, council and mayor to ride a fire truck, a bus, a large delivery truck and work trucks with big trailers to ride in these vehicles and attempt to turn at every intersection or delivery access.
If safety of cyclists, pedestrians and traffic is indeed a priority then there will be no hesitation to accept my challenge. I have a Class 1 licence and also drive work trucks with trailers and find it absolutely shocking that planning did not include driving these routes and intersections in large vehicles to assure public safety and design.
The only positive change I see is the white-rounded barriers like on Dawson and Government at Carmi.
These should have been used the entire route in the first place — no blown tires, able to pass over safely in an emergency and no redundant signage.
Let’s see if city hall really cares about public safety to accept this challenge or will they continue with total disregard not only to public safety, but to public opinion.
I think we already know the answer.
Cliff Martin
Penticton
Huge step in the right direction
Dear Editor:
“Traditional land returned” (Herald, April 18). I am delighted that the Osoyoos Indian Band now owns a special piece of its traditional territory. This land that was taken away is now rightfully back with its original owners.
As a settler, I’m sad and embarrassed that the band had to use its own resources to purchase land that was stolen from them. Settlers need to feel the weight of that truth.
This article’s headline missed the mark. It is a settler’s headline. This land was not returned. This land is redeemed.
Let us celebrate with the Osoyoos Indian Band. What a gift for future generations!
As settlers, we need to take up Chief Clarence Louie’s challenge of taking bigger steps toward truth and reconciliation.
Barb McFadyen
Penticton
Anti-environment letter was elitism
Dear Editor:
Andy Richards (HeraldApril 22) says that because we live in a big, cold country that has a high standard of living we should be allowed to emit more CO2 than anyone else in the world. This sounds like elitism.
David Fort
Penticton
Is parking ever a consideration?
Dear Editor:
I hope you can be of some help. I am a senior lady with mobility issues.
A City of Penticton senior staff member met with my neighbours and myself. He proposed a plan that would take the street parking in front of our properties away. This is because of two trees in front of my house, as well as my next door neighbour. This will result in me searching for a place to park.
He proposed to put a rubber sidewalk down on the road where I park and put grass where the sidewalk was originally I have noticed that this type of rubber sidewalk is used on the beach as well as in front of residental houses.
A good example is on the corner of Conklin and Moosejaw. Why is this not done in the front of my house? In another letter, staff states that I will be responsible for mowing the grass and shoveling the snow off the sidewalk in the winter. What happens when the snowplough goes by and piles the snow on the road sidewalk?
The letter also in formed the neighbours across the street that now they can park in front of their homes. There will be a yield sign due to the narrowness of a sidewalk being on the road. Health issues require a Interior Health nurse to come once a week, and sometimes more. Where will they park? All this is proposed to be finished by the end of May.
I don’t want to lose my parking. I hope someone can help. I have paid property taxes for 50 years.
Diane Schmid
Penticton
Not sold on the 15-minute city plan
Dear Editor:
I recently picked up a brochure from Penticton City Hall’s front desk. It’s called Reimagine Northern Gateway, and is the plan to establish the city’s first 15-minute neighborhood. There are going to be more?
Funny, we were told at the March open house that 15-minute cities wouldn’t happen here in our lifetime, calling it a neighbourhood doesn’t disguise the agenda. And greater Penticton is already less than a 15- minute drive to anywhere in the city.
There were committees in the recent past that applied to Infrastructure Canada, apparently on behalf of the people of Penticton, to structure our city to be a SMART city, look it up, also C40. This entails using taxpayer dollars to develop our city to be a utopia where no one owns cars or travels, except by walking, biking, riding the bus. The new lake-to-lake bike lane is finished, what’s on the agenda now is to eliminate car use by installing concrete barricades to make vehicle use a lot less handy.
RNG brochure details reducing traffic for “active transportation: aka walk, bike? Building more commercial space? Meanwhile the downtown is getting more and more vacant commercial space?
More indoor ice surfaces, are the ones we have over-utilized?
The City is acquiring land in the area, and spending over $200 million into SOEC campus, is this why taxes are going up?
We have a $10 million, or more, electric reserve, which the city is “borrowing” from, for the unasked for, by the people, bike lanes.
Are we being channeled into a controlled environment without our permission?
Teri McKnight
Penticton
Government workers deserve our respect
Dear Editor:
Re: “Strike hits city,” (Herald, April 21).
I am a federal government worker of 25-plus years, the Canadian public should understand that our employer is being unfair and unreasonable in their current negotiations with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).
Federal workers consistently fall behind in pay compared to similar work in private industry.
With the current wild inflation rates, increased interest rates for mortgages and loans, we are further behind than ever.
Tragically, so many “average” Canadians and even some fellow workers are struggling — barely living paycheque to paycheque and having to visit food banks. These workers were once recognized as earning a “living wage.”
PSAC is asking for 4.5% for each of 3 years (2021, 2022 and 2023) well below the cost of living. Our employer is only offering 1.5%, 4.5% and 3%.
Government workers deserve respect. We deserve better from our employer.
Michele Sibson
Kelowna
Great job by local figure skating club
Dear Editor:
For those of you that missed the Glengarry Figure Skating show “Alice’ on Thursday evening , you really missed a great performance of local young talent.
The skating club did a fantastic job and was enjoyed by all those that attended. From the beginners to the senior level, it was so impressive to see the great local skating talent.
We are so fortunate to have the professionals Trevor and Kat instructing the club. Great job, well done, from the creative costumes to the set decorations, all done by the volunteers who put in many hours of work.
Congratulations on a fabulous evening of great entertainment.
We are looking forward to next year’s performance.
Bruce and Dayle Millington
Penticton
