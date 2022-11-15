Canadian poet sadly forgotten on Nov. 11
Dear Editor:
On this Remembrance Day I think of Edna Jacques, a prolific Canadian poet who has been sadly forgotten.
She was a single mother who supported herself and her daughter by writing poetry for Canadian newspapers. Her most famous poem “In Flanders Now” is inscribed on a plaque at Arlington Cemetery in Washington and is read every Memorial Day.
Her book of poetry “My Kitchen Window” sold one-million copies and her poem “Thankful For What” was named best poem of the year by The New York Times.
Do yourself a favour and read her “In Flanders Now” poem on this Remembrance Day. It is a beautiful written answer to “In Flanders Fields.”
Sally Bonshor
Kelowna
Golf courses could solve land shortage
Dear Editor:
Re: “Allow housing on agricultural land,” (Herald letters, Nov. 10).
The letter writer wondered if there is room for small trailer parks on land that is in the Agricultural Land Reserve. It does seem like there might be room for some “tiny houses” in the ALR, but it should not be on land that is actually used for agricultural operations.
Luckily there is a great deal of uncultivated ALR land within the Capital Regional District. It is conveniently located; some is even waterfront.
This ALR-designated land is currently tied up in golf courses, some are private-membership clubs, that have not produced a single crop for much of the past century.
A quick look at the CRD atlas shows that at least nine golf courses sit atop 350 hectares of ALR land inside a region that is suffering from a housing crisis and rising food costs. That’s 3,500,000 square metres of land.
The equivalent of 5,500 single-family lots or 15,000 townhouses, or 35,000 apartments/condos, or 100,000 tiny homes. Or, for that matter, about 15,000 tonnes of potatoes per year.
I’m not anti-golf and I’m not seriously advocating that these green spaces should be paved over with housing or plowed under for crops.
But I do wonder if clusters of tiny homes surrounding a potato-field fairway on the first hole of the Uplands Golf Club would suddenly create a laser focus on the housing crisis inside the legislature.
Perhaps it would start a land-use conversation that considers all land and whether higher density is a consequence everyone will bear equally, or is it just some who must bear the brunt?
Doug Wilson
View Royal
To solve drug crisis, get tough on dealers
Dear Editor:
In response to the story about the shape of the homeless shelters and the costs involved (Herald, Nov. 10), the people want more money and better worker protection, why not start at the main root of this problem — drug dealers, not the user on the street, but the ones bringing large amounts into the country and cities.
We are getting a new judge in Penticton, I see. Well let’s hope she has a backbone and will send some drug dealers to long prison terms. This should be crimes against humanity charges. If we are going to spend billions like Vancouver has, then build more maximum security prisons and send a message to dealers. A 20-year-to-life sentence will wake up a few of them and get them off the streets. We are looking at thousands of dead because no one goes after the root of the problem. It is not all mental-health issues for most homeless, it’s drugs.
Don Agnew
Penticton
Are the bike lanes closed for the winter?
Dear Editor:
Thanks for making the road narrower, bikes are now forced to share narrower roads in Penticton (during the winter months) because the city built bike lanes, but can’t be bothered to clear them.
Brilliant, just brilliant.
Maybe don’t make things worse, in the future, for those trying not to use their car. Big fat failure.
Jamie Carter
Penticton
Maybe ferries should lose Canadian flags
Dear Editor:
The announcement that B.C. Ferries will not hang a picture of the Canadian head of state in their ships due to Indigenous sensitivities over truth and reconciliation leaves me perplexed.
If one followed that logic to its end, the ships should not be flying Canadian flags either when they sail.
David Collins
Victoria
Remember that you have freedom to vote
Dear Editor:
As I listen to the ads reminding us that Friday was Remembrance Day, and hearing about the vandalism to the crosses in Kelowna’s City Park, I am wondering if those folks realize that they have the freedom to do that because of those people whose names appear on the crosses.
I also wonder if the teachers who are bringing the children to the park are teaching them that one of the things that they can do to honour all those men and women who gave their lives for our freedom is that when they are old enough, they need to vote. Whether it be in a municipal, provincial, or federal election.
I also wonder if those 66% who did not vote in this year’s municipal election in Penticton and 68% in Kelowna even thought about all those people who fought and died for us to have that freedom.
Probably never entered into their minds. Shame on them and you cannot complain over the next four years either, even though you have the freedom to do so.
Let us never forget.
Beryl Itani
Kelowna
Where will we house 500,000 immigrants?
Dear Editor:
Our current Trudeau Government wants to increase immigration to 500,000 annually by 2025.
Whether you are for or against this initiative there is a stark reality. Canada cannot provide affordable housing for many current citizens. How will we be able to provide affordable housing for an additional 500,000 every year?
Canada has a points system to screen potential immigrants. Some maybe well off or well educated. They may be able to afford housing in Canada.
Let’s assume 10% can do that.
That’s leaves 450,000 that need affordable housing, every year.
Some suggest that immigrants can be encouraged to more affordable rural communities.
Reality suggests most immigrants will gravitate to our cities regardless of encouragement.
Residing in Canadian cities is expensive and affordable housing is in scant supply. Initiatives to increase the supply of affordable housing are long on goals and short on delivery.
I can’t see how this will go well.
Steve Burke
West Kelowna