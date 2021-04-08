How to save on a byelection
Dear Editor:
I find myself wondering why we need to spend substantial amounts of money holding a byelection to replace Jake Kimberley or, indeed, any other city councillor who chooses or is compelled by circumstances to resign before their term is up (Herald, April 3).
Surely it would be much more cost-effective if the retiring councillor simply nominates somebody as his or her replacement. This would not be undemocratic because the voters decided that they wanted the incumbent as their councillor for the duration of the new council and the retiree would naturally nominate somebody who shares the same views.
Perhaps it might be necessary for a council meeting to vote to accept the person nominated in case there was some overriding reason why that person should not serve on council.
The only situation where this would not work would be where the incumbent died in office and was therefore unable to nominate a replacement. In this case, the position should be offered to the first runner-up amongst the unelected candidates from the previous general election. If that person is no longer available to serve, then the offer should be made to the next candidate on the list and so on until an available candidate is found.
I realize that this would need the provincial government to amend the relevant legislation so perhaps Council should propose the suggestion at the next meeting of local government officials.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Climate plan more than just carbon tax
Dear Editor:
After watching the Conservative Party of Canada vote against recognizing that “climate change is real,” I believe it is important to remind Canadians of the Liberals’ climate plan.
This ambitious plan will not only ensure we meet our international targets but exceed them for the first time in more than 30 years.
Although most attention is given to the Liberals putting a price on carbon pollution, the plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in federal investment. It also includes an overarching commitment to “integrate climate considerations throughout government decision-making.”
Although not all the commitments have been established, several of the commitments require the federal and provincial governments to work together in developing these policies. In conjunction with existing Liberal environmental policies, these new measures will push Canada past its commitment to reduce emissions by 30%.
As well, it is important to note the March 25th Supreme Court ruling which states the federal government can put a national price on pollution. In direct contradiction to the recent Conservative party vote, Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote that “Climate change is real. It is caused by greenhouse gas emissions resulting from human activities, and it poses a grave threat to humanity's future." The ruling makes it clear that the Court believes, as do the majority of Canadians, pricing carbon pollution is an effective way to address climate change as a nation.
I believe Canadians understand that we need a climate plan that will ensure we protect our environment for future generations while creating good jobs. The Liberals’ strengthened climate plan will help us build a healthier, fairer and more resilient future that we can be proud to pass on to our children and grandchildren.
Sara Eves
Merritt
New Riverview plan offers some insight
Dear Editor:
The discovery of new anti-psychotic medications triggered the gradual closing of mental hospitals beginning in the 1960s. Forty years ago, the Province decided to close Riverview psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam.
Essondale/Riverview housing up to 5,000 patients was gradually emptied in an attempt to reduce costs by integrating mental health patients into the community with halfway houses and clinics in regular hospitals. It resulted in cities facing the repercussions of homeless patients wandering the streets.
In March 2021, BC Housing presented a plan for the redevelopment of the Riverview 244-acre site in partnership with the Kwikwetlem First Nation.
Mental health treatment facilities are to be integrated into a highly mixed-use area with employment opportunities and a range of housing options, including both market strata homes and affordable rental homes.
According to David Eby the Attorney General and BC Minister responsible for Housing: “… it has the potential to touch many more lives through delivery of more mental health services, recognition and preservation of natural features, opening safe and affordable housing and developing a complete community,”
The new Riverview plan gives us some insight into this government’s mindset: Enforced residential involvement in the daily life of the mentally ill.
Turning Penticton into another treatment centre for the mentally ill is not going to resolve the standoff between Eby and Penticton habitants.
The current Penticton situation with the homeless is a direct result of a drawback of federal government funds combined with poor decision-making and barbaric actions of previous governments. Now they intend on going a step further and browbeat local citizens into submission by invading
suburbs and ensuring interaction between all ages of our society including the elderly and children.
In a small city like Penticton once homeless housing is spread throughout the city the associated problems will be everywhere. The soaring Industrial Park crime rate after they opened Compass House is just an example of what we can expect.
The City is considering legal action against the Province for this province-wide problem. They are seeking your opinion on a questionnaire at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/shelter-survey. Those without internet access can answer the questionnaire by calling 1-800-296-2237 until March 11.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
More awareness on child abuse-neglect
Dear Editor:
Though it’s only for April, every day of the year should be Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Trauma from unchecked child abuse/neglect typically results in the helpless child’s brain improperly developing. If allowed to continue for a prolonged period, it acts as his/her starting point into an adolescence and (in particular) an adulthood in which its brain uncontrollably releases potentially damaging levels of inflammation-promoting stress hormones and chemicals, even in non-stressful daily routines.
In short, it can make every day an emotional/psychological ordeal, unless the mental turmoil is doused with some form of self-medicating.
Meanwhile, general society perceives thus treats human procreative rights as though we’ll somehow, in blind anticipation, be innately inclined to sufficiently understand and appropriately nurture our children’s naturally developing minds and needs. I find that mentality — however widely practiced — wrong and needing re-evaluation, however unlikely that will ever happen.
Proactive measures in order to avoid having to later reactively treat (often with tranquilizing medication) potentially serious and life-long symptoms caused by a dysfunctional environment, neglect and/or abuse.
And if we’re to avoid the dreadedly invasive conventional reactive means of intervention — that of governmental forced removal of children from dysfunctional/abusive home environments — maybe we then should be willing to try an unconventional proactive means of preventing some future dysfunctional/abusive family situations. Child development science curriculum might be one way.
Also, mental health-care needs to generate as much societal concern — and government funding — as does physical health, even though psychological illness/dysfunction typically is not immediately visually observable.
I wonder how many instances there have been wherein immense long-term suffering by children of dysfunctional rearing might have been prevented had the parent(s) received, as high school students, some crucial parenting or child development education by way of mandatory curriculum?
After all, dysfunctional and/or abusive parents, for example, may not have had the chance to be anything else due to their lack of such education and their own dysfunctional/abusive rearing as children.
For decades, I’ve strongly felt that a psychologically and emotionally sound (as well as a physically healthy) future should be all children’s foremost right — especially considering the very troubled world into which they never asked to enter — and therefore child development science should be learned long before the average person has their first child.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Calling out Basran on early vaccination
Dear Editor:
That Mayor Colin Basran of Kelowna, age 43, has received the COVID-19 vaccine because he is a “health-care sector volunteer,” due to him volunteering in the Kelowna General Hospital coffee shop for more than a year, helping to raise money for the KGH Foundation and/or that he has hosted an annual golf tournament that raised nearly $100,000 to support patient care at KGH is an outrageous distortion of what it means to be a front-line healthcare worker in the fight against this pandemic.
This needs to be called about for it is and that is a politician jumping to the front of the queue because they think they are special.
Based on this alone Basran has lost whatever credibility he might have had.
Gordon Swaters
West Kelowna
Many questions will take time to answer
Dear Editor:
Time will tell.
1. What success will vaccination have on preventing future COVID-related pandemics?
2. What are all the long term effects of COVID infections?
3. When and how will we institute all the policies and programs needed to overcome the opioid crisis?
4. When and how will we continue the removal of nicotine from our culture, especially with vaping addicting the young?
5. What are long-term physical effects of all the various cannabis products?
6. When will we achieve an effective control of the use and abuse of alcohol in our society?
Only time will tell.
Bradley Houston
Penticton
Smartphones cause devastation to planet
Dear Editor:
I, and a few people I know, live without owning computers or smartphones. It can be a little inconvenient at times but we manage.
Anyone who listened to the Massey ectures, which aired on the Ideas program on CBC Radio during the week ofMarch 22-26, should be horrified at the devastation these devices are wreaking on the planet.
They are sources of massive pollution during the mining of the many metals from which they are made and the shipping of raw materials, as well as the attempt at recycling made in Third World countries. They cause the exploitation of child labour during the mining and recycling phases.
They have features deliberately built in that make them obsolescent after relatively brief usage and they consume vast amounts of energy while performing often unnecessary tasks and transmitting deliberate lies embedded amongst legitimate information.
If we believe the generations of our grandchildren and great grandchildren deserve a chance at a decent life on a still-liveable planet, we might all consider curtailing our use of this technology.
Ross Pearce
Prince George