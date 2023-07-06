Let the marketplace determine the demand for the downtown
Dear Editor:
Replying to R.B. Manery’s letter to the editor of June 28. A question asked by many — why empty building lots downtown?
Two paramount reasons: firstly, some owners were/are under-insured and when there is a devastating fire, insufficient insurance funds to rebuild.
The second and most significant reason is that downtown Penticton commercial rent rates have not kept up to support ever-escalating building costs which have increased 30% past two years.
Downtown rental rates are not much more than 10 years ago and some tenants pay as much in rent as they take home each month after working 7/12.
In our society, City Hall has difficulty enforcing owners to develop vacant commercial sites. They have many ways to prevent development, but we certainly do not want the City to become developers and lose money in the process. Let the marketplace determine demand for commercial premises.
As an aside, the main reason citizens come downtown is to visit our eight financial houses.
Philip Locke
Penticton
Church must keep youngsters safe
Dear Editor:
Re: “Mystery of the church, false narrative of the media” (Herald, July 4).
In his letter, Fr. Harry Clarke asserts that “media narratives about the church” are “built around the failures by individuals.”
Finally, after centuries of silence, the Catholic Church has recognized hundreds and hundreds — thousands — of cases of abuse by priests all over the world.
To Fr. Clarke this may represent the “failures of individuals,” to an objective viewer it is a pattern.
The good Father would do well to acknowledge this reality and ensure that the young members of his congregation are safe.
Peter Giaschi
Penticton
New ways to lower our carbon footprint
Dear Editor:
Some time ago, I outlined a satirical proposal that government operate low carbon test communities to validate the feasibility of their climate policies before imposing them on the general population.
Maybe it’s worth another look.
The idea was that experimental communities would be built and operated on green guidelines with zero tolerance for anything that smacked of carbon, plastics or environmentally sanctioned practices.
Participation would be voluntary because radical lifestyle reversal shouldn’t be imposed on people without their fully informed consent.
Communities would run on locally-generated solar and wind energy with no fossil fuels or backup from the grid.
Anything derived from oil, including plastics and synthetic garments and asphalt paving, would be prohibited. Exemptions would be made for toothbrushes, combs, cell phones and EVs with high plastic content.
No disposable diapers though.
Cement is out, as are foods produced beyond a 100 kilometer radius. Wooden houses under 1000 square feet are mandatory, but no synthetic insulation. Air travel is banned as a climate offense.
Self-sustainment is key. Gardens, chicken coops and rabbit hutches are mandatory. No beef, dairy or pork though; too much methane. Crispy crickets can replace potato chips and pretzels as snacks. Fertilizers are banned per government guidelines.
Self-regulation is expected, but monitors would ensure that residents toed the green line. Climate tribunals would banish offenders to the Carbon World after public shaming. Doordash deliveries would be turned away at the gate; perhaps a task for the government’s new environmental police.
Education is basic to motivation, so government guidance and regulations would be comprehensive. Bottom-up inputs, including sharing of coping skills, stress management and relationship and food preservation, would be encouraged.
Messages and personal examples from climate visionaries like Justin Trudeau would maintain focus and illuminate the way of the future.
Government funds the public broadcaster and can now control internet content, so unwelcome questions and unacceptable views would be suppressed in favour of approved thinking.
Enforcement would include snitch lines and indoctrination of children to report delinquent parents. The classroom is a proven way to legitimize and expedite activist agendas.
Live births would be discouraged. Why endure the climate guilt from having children when we can import 500,000 people annually?
Maybe we don’t need to experimental communities after all. To some extent, we all became one during COVID when strict government lockdowns, travel restrictions and freezing the economy did achieve measurable emission reductions.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Incumbency effect highest at local level
Dear Editor:
Re: “If everyone voted, we would know a lot more,” by April J. Gibson (Herald, June 30).
Two of the key factors that result in a candidate winning an election (whether municipal, provincial or federal) are the number of registered voters, and the
percentage of these voters who actually turn out to vote.
Dr. David Black is an associate professor with the School of Communication and Culture at Royal Roads University in Victoria. On CBC Radio’s “BC Today” program (Sept. 28, 2022) Black talked about “the incumbency effect,” which is the likelihood of an incumbent councillor or mayor winning again. He said this effect is highest at the municipal level, relative to the provincial and federal.
“Eighty per cent of the time, eight in 10 times, a councillor or mayor who chooses to run again for that position will win,” he added.
Do you think incumbent candidates prefer low or high voter turnout?
What’s the likelihood of the present or a future B.C. government introducing legislation that makes municipal and provincial voting mandatory?
Mandatory voting in local, state and federal elections has worked well in Australia.
From the online Oct. 18, 2019 CBC news article: “In Australia, voting is mandatory, easy and often fun. Is there a lesson for Canada?”
“During a federal election in May (2019) nearly 91 per cent of eligible voters turned up to polls... In Australia, those who skip the vote must provide a reason for their absence — sickness, religious exemption or conscientious objection are all accepted — or pay a small fine, typically amounting to less than $20.”
David Buckna
Kelowna
Long, unique history of America’s flag
Dear Editor:
Re: “The American flag wasn’t always revered as it is today. At the beginning, it was an afterthought,” by Associated Press (Herald online, July 4).
I am surprised that today’s article about the American flag made no mention of its true provenance. The writer merely states that in 1777 Congress decreed that the flag would be 13 alternate red and white horizontal stripes with 13 stars in the top left-hand quadrant, as if this design was an original idea.
When the famous throwing the tea into the sea incident took place in Boston Harbour, the ships that had been carrying the tea were those of the English East India Company.
Once the rebels had finished their symbolic act of destroying the tea, they took one of the EIC flags as a souvenir.
As a further act of defiance, they displayed this captured flag at their headquarters, referring to it as the “Grand Union Flag,” until it was decided that something more appropriate should be used instead.
What was it about the EIC flag that they found particularly inappropriate?
Its design.
The flag consisted of 13 alternate red and white horizontal stripes, but with the then British flag in the top left-hand quadrant; in those days, the British flag did not yet incorporate the red diagonal cross of St Patrick, added on the union of Great Britain and Ireland in 1801.
It is that quadrant that was replaced with the now-familiar circle of white stars on a blue background.
An example of the Grand Union Flag, complete with the pre-1801 Union Jack, can be seen in the Old North Church in Boston.
So whenever Americans wave their flag, with justifiable pride, they are in a small way commemorating the very company whose tea they destroyed all those years ago.
Robert Nield
Penticton
--
Letters to the editor can be mailed to: The Herald, 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W., Penticton, B.C., V2A 1N4 or sent by email to: letters@pentictonherald.ca
Include a phone number and address for verification.
Word limit: 400 words