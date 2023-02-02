Churches should pay the compensation
Dear Editor:
As most of you have read or heard, the Canadian federal government is going to compensate the First Nations and their families $20 billion because of the removal of children from their homes which resulted in the tragic death of a great number of children while attending Catholic- and Anglican-run schools.
Having looked up the latest numbers of taxpayers and divided it by the $20 billion compensation, it means that each taxpayer in Canada will be on the hook for about $750.
That’s not a lot.
However, in my opinion, this compensation should come from the Catholic and Anglican churches since they are the ones who were responsible for the schooling of the First Nations’ children in the first place.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Legalizing many of society’s vices
Dear Editor:
Perhaps there is an answer to every problem if you wait long enough.
Things that were illegal and considered no-nos back in the good old days are now being given the green light.
Drinking on the beaches, growing your own weed, Sunday shopping, casino gambling, lotto and scratchy tickets galore to relieve you of your hard-earned money with the silent hope a person may get addicted.
Why not legalize all hard drugs, grown and paid for by Johnny and Hilda, the working class taxpayer? Bingo, all the dealers would find themselves out of business. ODs would continue helping to reduce our population.
Seriously, the working class may have to join the ranks of the have nots and others who long to go back in history.
I suggest most of these people who are complaining weren’t yet born, neither were the people they expect to support them. Wanting the good things offered in today’s world is one thing, but quit relying on the working class to feed you, as their lives too are becoming unbearable.
Many human beings alive today have had a really tough time, but they have made it on their own sweat and tears.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Oil companies take their message to TV
Dear Editor:
Pathways Alliance has recently begun advertising on television.
Pathways Alliance is a consortium of six of the largest heavy-oil companies in Fort McMurray that are hoping to present the image of being environmentally-responsible organizations by initiating carbon capture of emissions at their oil sands facilities.
This will have only a small and short-term impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To reach the climate change target of being carbon neutral by 2050, the oil and gas industry needs to cease operation.
To have minimum economic impact on our country and to address the carbon crisis, the industry needs to progress towards carbon neutral immediately.
The industry needs to take responsibility not only for the production of oil and gas, but also for the emissions that occur from carbon fuel motors. The best way for the industry would be for them to be progressively shutdown the high cost and high emissions heavy oil plants.
Investment in upgrading facilities is usually based on a 30-year return. The costs of carbon capture would not be considered of value unless the plants continue to operate for 30 years.
The heavy oil industry carbon capture is only an attempt to justify their continued existence and is a continuation of the oil and gas industry’s attempts to justify their continued existence.
We continue to see the industry receive development subsidies.
Bill Stollery
Penticton
Short and sweet on the war in Ukraine
Dear Editor:
Putin go home!
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
A quick way to end needless 911 calls
Dear Editor:
Your Jan. 31 editorial asked: “How do we stop needless 911 calls?”
Nothing to it. The service has an automated record of all calls. Make a needless call and you lose phone service for a month. All handled by the various phone companies.
Ian Cameron
Brentwood Bay