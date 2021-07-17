It is not good enough just to stick people somewhere
Dear Editor:
Re: “Supportive housing developments in Penticton,” (Herald, July 16).
I appreciate Coun. Julius Bloomfield’s column on supportive housing developments in Penticton. It is always good to know what councillors are thinking.
His proposal of a performance bond to ensure good behavior is an excellent one. However, what happens if the insurance lapses for whatever reason years down the road? Any tenements built on the three-motel property on the south end of town purchased by BC Housing are likely to be there for the next 50 years. Unfortunately, a performance bond also clearly makes the point that it is there because it is needed. That alone should tell you it is a band aid fix and the wrong solution.
Tenements are prolific in large cities. Politicians generally see it as a quick-fix feel-good proposition leaving problem communities for future generations when they are long gone. That is not good enough.
Kelowna too appears to be taking the easy way out. Tenements as affordable housing are an old concept. They sponsor generations of future criminals as children grow up in that environment and experience life outside the normal bonds of living. We can and we should do better and expect more from our politicians.
The one glaring omission in Bloomfield’s column was quality of life for the occupants of tenements. While the performance bond can help reduce crime affecting the outside community, it does nothing to ensure that future generations of kids growing up in these projects are living in crime-free environments with community role-models allowing them to become responsible law-abiding citizens. That is why smaller units scattered throughout the city is a better option. Peer pressure and role-modeling produce future generations.
If BC Housing is going to go ahead with the three-motel project, then they need to build diversity to ensure that they get away from the tenement concept which would be a disaster for ongoing generations of kids ruined by that quick-fix mentality.
It is not good enough to just stick people somewhere. The aim must be to improve the quality of life for the occupants and the surrounding community. By doing that we also ensure quality of life for future generations in the area; reduce crime and build a stronger crime-free city.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
LNG is not an acceptable transition fuel says ex-MLA
Dear Editor:
As a former NDP MLA, Okanagan-Penticton, I am adding my voice to those many British Columbians who are passionately calling for the provincial government to act more decisively on global heating.
When it comes to reducing global heating, the current British Columbia government has made two structural and, in my view, damaging long-term decisions: to complete the Site C Dam and to promote and subsidize, at the highest level ever, Liquid Natural Gas (LNG). From a common-sense economic, technical and land protection point of view, Site C should have been cancelled.
A negative of Site C not often cited is how this project has undermined the overall impetus to build a more diverse and sustainable energy grid using solar, wind and geo-thermal, built with private and public funds.
And when it comes to LNG, science and common sense informs that one does not save a world on fire by throwing gas on it. LNG is not an “acceptable transition fuel!”
From cradle to grave it produces a dangerous level of climate altering green house gas (GHG) that our failing atmosphere and burning earth cannot support.
So where do we stand? We British Columbians will be burdened with the costs of a Site C dam that both NDP and Liberal governments have been determined to build. The intention of both parties is that, to a great extent, the power generated will supply the electricity for processing natural gas. More global heating, stranded infrastructure and falling returns for the commodity is what our future holds.
No! That carbon must be left in the ground. Rather, the power generated by Site C must be used creatively to build a truly sustainable renewable energy economy in British Columbia while meeting B.C.’s growing clean power needs.
To begin, concerned citizens of B.C. must demand of our government to abandon the ill-conceived subsidies to the LNG industry and to direct these monies towards building a vibrant renewable energy economy using the new power from Site C and other renewable sources. Making this happen will not be easy.
Call, write and stand with signs in front of the offices of Premier John Horgan, Minister George Heyman, Minister Katrine Conroy and your MLA. Let them know we need courageous action on our heating climate. We must not fail in our effort to change course: let this government know we do not want heat domes, fires and floods to become our new normal.
It is BC taxpayers who are going to be saddled with the huge impact and cost of Site C, so, at the very least, we should ensure the power generated will be used to reduce, not increase, our contribution to climate heating.
Jim Beattie
Penticton
Cannings turning climate change into election issue
Dear Editor:
Re: “Hundreds of people died from the heat,” (July 14).
MP Richard Cannings was quite dramatic in his piece on the effects of the current heat wave and climate change. But he’s too vague on what corrective actions might be taken.
Cannings is a politician looking for re-election, and wants to ride the climate pony for a win. We can’t really blame him; everybody else is doing it.
Politicians are big on virtue signaling and declaring lofty climate ambitions for the future which allows them to evade the political blowback from short term actions. That’s why we hear goals of net zero emissions in 2050, legislated conversion to electric vehicles in 2040 and wussy bans on plastic drinking straws and grocery bags instead of more immediate and meaningful actions.
They keep grinding away about killing fossil fuels and pipelines, yet our lifestyles (including theirs) and the economy are consuming oil at an ever increasing rate. They’re big on wind and solar power too, although they’ve never identified the net environmental impacts, gains or costs of this. It’s all pie in the sky. We’re being sold a pig in a poke, but the political benefits of this rhetoric seem quite tangible.
They’ve really drilled down on carbon taxes, and seem to be getting away with it; even though the B.C. government’s own data shows that carbon taxes have done nothing to reduce emissions over the past 13 years. It’s a mystery why this is never an election issue, especially when people keep bellyaching about the price of gas.
We need a picture of Msrs Trudeau, Horgan and Cannings on every gas pump to remind us where a lot of the cost comes from.
Please Mr Cannings; it’s still safe for old people to go out in the heat. The key is adaptability and good judgement. All species, including humans, need to adapt to their environment instead of trying to change it. The elderly are frail and suffer worse from any sudden change, be it COVID, temperature or living circumstances.
I’m 74 and walked many fields doing crop inspections during the recent “heat dome” crisis — and survived.
The solutions is to start and finish early and wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and a white hat; just like the tree huggers do. Drink lots of water, use a wet neck scarf, walk slowly, and carry a cell phone to summon help before the buzzards can peck your eyeballs out.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Child care funding works well in Scandinavian countries
Dear Editor:
Re: “Trudeau is in pre-election mode,” (Courier/Herald letters, July 10).
Guy Bissonette, in your recent letter, you make it obvious that you’ve never been a single parent who’s had to put your child/children into unsafe care in order to be able to support them.
Expensive? Yeah! How come other countries (Scandinavian, for example) can do it? Finland has the best education ratings in Europe, and certainly much higher than ours, or the States, and they give their children the best publicly-funded care so parents can work.
Joy Lang
Penticton
A wide grin surely diminished his notoriously thin lips
Dear Editor:
Do you wanna hear a funny story? You can wait a whole lifetime for this to happen.
I was driving my Tacoma north on Glenmore Road near Cross Road on the way to Union when I safely, gently, changed from the right lane to the left as it narrows to a single lane ahead.
It’s a truck. My wife will testify that I drive it ploddingly. In the rearview mirror, many car lengths behind, I saw a muscular black Mustang accelerating towards me.
He caught up and passed around and in front of me between myself and the car ahead after which, out came the finger.
Then he did much the same to the car in front of him and out came the finger again.
Suddenly, we three all came to a stop and through the three windshields I could faintly see flashing red and blue lights!
The boy racer had been seen from an unmarked RCMP SUV directly ahead whose occupant had obviously followed the action in his rearview mirror.
As the officer walked back to the Mustang the insulted ones pulled around both of them and casually (smugly?) went on our way.
My wide grin surely diminished my notoriously thin lips.
Douglas Elmore
Kelowna