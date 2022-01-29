Trash talking the Kamloops Blazers
Dear Editor:
Our Kelowna Rockets have surely done the deed in winning over the Kamloops Blazers this year. We should mail them a white flag. My dog Sharon skates faster than many of their forwards. If only my former coach at Roanoke could see the (poor) quality of play. Kamloops needs a prompt to become competitive.
Bob Halpenny
Kelowna
History could be repeating itself
Dear Editor:
Is Russia’s 2022 Czar Putin inadvertently setting himself up for a repeat of the 1917 Russian revolution and fate of Czar Nicholas II by the present restless, suppressed and used Russian populace?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Business community lacks strong judgment
Dear Editor:
Re: Local politician urges revolt against vax passport (Herald, Jan. 20).
Between Keith MacIntyre and Lee Agur (both winners of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce’s Business Leader of the Year) you might be forgiven for thinking Penticton prefers businessmen whose sole focus is money and not people or the government mandates backed by the majority of the population.
Jamie Carter
Penticton
Summerland’s park a sacred place to many
Dear Editor:
The Summerland mayor and council’s recent decision to allow the May 21 Apple Valley Cruisers’ car show to park cars in our treasured Memorial Park is regrettable (Herald, Jan. 27).
Why would they put the park’s wonderful shade trees at risk? Why would they allow the soil compaction, which can persist for years? Why would they show such disrespect for the soldiers’ cenotaph? Why would they put the underground irrigation system at risk? Why are they ignoring staff’s advice to not allow cars in the park?
I did some calculations, and I have a perfectly viable alternative. Council can block off Wharton Street and Kelly Avenue for the day as a venue for the car show, those two streets would accommodate up to 225 cars, more than enough.
The park would be right adjacent, for pedestrians and vendors. Downtown Summerland is a short block away, for strolling and shopping. Visitor parking can be made available at City Hall (two blocks away), the high school (three blocks away) and the middle school (four blocks away).
I am a fan of old cars: my first vehicle was a 1953 Chevrolet half-ton, but Memorial Park is a sacred space for me. Mayor and council, please reconsider your decision.
Don V. Gayton, M.Sc, P.Ag
Summerland
Better gets used to saying “Kyiv”
Dear Editor:
One may have noticed “Kyiv” being used by some media organizations to indicate the capital of Ukraine.
What should the capital of Ukraine be? Is it “Kiev” or “Kyiv?” What is the difference?
Names mean much.
“Canada,” for example, is likely the Huron Iroquois word for village. “Kanata” was picked up by Jacques Cartier to mean village which later applied to Stadacona which is present day Quebec City. This indigenous word became entrenched and later adopted by the British.
When one says “Canada” one gives respect to an indigenous people and its language. Sometimes we use names which other people use to call their neighbours.
Finland’s name is actually “Suomi.” We say Finland because that was the Swedish term for its neighbor.
Lisbon’s name is actually “Lisboa.” The French say “Lisbonne” so we say “Lisbon.” “Boa” and “Bonne” — both mean good.
“Kiev” is the Russian word for “Kyiv” which is how the Ukrainians call their capital city. If you want to identify Ukraine as a sovereign nation with a distinct language and culture then start saying “Kyiv.”
Call the people as they wish so better get used to saying “Kyiv.”
Ron Johnson
Penticton
‘Cause we got a great big convoy
Dear Editor:
Congratulations Paul Crossley (Herald/Courier letters, Jan. 26) you’re starting to see the light! Watching American news is a lesson in pharmacology. Pills, pills and more pills. They are trying to normalize this, shame on them!
America is a pill junkie nation. Pills to solve every ailment real or perceived, all with a accompanying long list of side effects.
Constant 24/7 bombardment and pushing of pills is 100% propaganda. Forced vaccine mandates are exactly the same thing! Maybe you’ll now agree?
TV and print media is brainwashing freedom-loving citizens into government compliance. Shame on the Herald, Global, CBC and CTV for not reporting on the biggest mass protest in Canadian history.
Freedom Convoy 2022 is a convoy of freedom-loving citizens rumbling across Canada in their rigs, trucks, cars, and farm tractors to Ottawa, (arriving Jan. 29) to protest government interference in our personal lives.
The convoy was 70 km long as it passed through Winnipeg. There are nine convoys from all over Canada.
The Maritimes, Quebec, the west, Southern Ontario, the north, Alaskan and American truckers. Thousands of freedom- loving Canadians are lining the highway in -30 degree weather in handing out money, and food, all in full support.
Nol Preen, (Herald/Courier letters, Jan. 26) I dare you to live your life without a trucker involved. Won’t happen. You should be ashamed for writing that letter. We are fighting back, we’re done.
We’re entering the third year of government over-reach destroying our lives, and the economy and we’re finished. You have the freedom of choice to support us or not.
But never forget, your groceries, fuel, and all that Canadian Tire, Walmart crap would not be on the shelves without truckers. Checkout YouTube or Rumble “Freedom Convoy 2022” for all the news that this paper or Global won’t report.
Dan Bitor
Penticton
Television news has become boring
Dear Editor:
I would like to thank Paul Crossley who submitted “Little actual news on news channels” (Herald/Courier, Jan. 26).
I thank your paper for printing the truth. You beat me to it Paul Crossley. I never thought the Herald would ever print anything like your true research provides.
I have favoured Global TV for many years since Tony Parsons was the anchor. Now I refer to the boring news hour station as COVID-Global. I quit watching the three repeat flip flop trio.
I also checked out the time spent between actual news, COVID coverage and commercials. A viewer can fall asleep counting jabs. Reading is now back in my life along with a recent subscription to Netflix.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Put a smile on your face during bad times
Dear Editor:
Of necessity, recent correspondence in the Herald has been of serious content.
So maybe a little smile for these bad times;
When I was young and fancy-free
I did and had whatever I liked for me
My parents tried to make me see
That’s not always the way that it can be
And so I wore a vest!
Now I’ve grown and got quite old
I don’t have to do as I am told
And do some things that are quite bold
(Like writing to the Herald!).
And I never seem to feel the cold.
So I don’t wear a vest!
Maybe this is a product of climate change, global warming?
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton
Mother Nature might throw you a curveball
Dear Editor:
When everyone is born they are given the best gift they could ever ask for a Natural immune system.
If looked after, the immune system will fight off any virus or disease Mother Nature will throw at it.
When Paul Crossley stated in his letter of Jan. 21 that our immune systems are no match for COVID-19 and that it was flawed thinking on our behalf, I would like to know where he got his information from.
I would like to see the research that he has done to prove that our immune systems are no match for COVID-19. My research shows quite the opposite.
Dr. Steven Pelech, Professor of Immunology and Neurology at the University of British Columbia’s Department of Medicine, doesn’t see it that way at all.
Check him out. I’ve done my research that shows I might be right and Paul Crossley your thinking may be flawed.
Mr. Crossley, I look after myself and yes I cherish the best birthday gift I ever got because you never no when Mother Nature is going to throw you a curve ball.
Tom Otteson
Penticton