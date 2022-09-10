Grief. I thought I knew all about it. I even wrote a book about it, many years ago. A professional family counsellor praised it as, “the only book on grief written from a father’s point of view. All the rest have been written by mothers.”
But the events of the last week in Saskatchewan and in Balmoral have made me realize I was writing about MY private grief. Not about the kind of collective grief that people around the world, and in James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon particularly, are currently living through.
I made the mistake of treating grief as an individual experience. In many ways, it is. You feel alone. Indeed, it seems to force you in on yourself.
I tried to universalize my private experience of grief. As if delineating my own pattern of grief would assist everyone else in handling theirs.
In a sense, I bought into the North American cult of individualism.
I was wrong. Because grief is also a communal experience.
Princess Diana’s death did not push people apart into isolation. Queen Elizabeth’s death is being felt far more widely than just within the Royal Family.
And the murders in James Smith Cree Nation, and in the village of Weldon, affect the whole community.
The first thing the Cree people did after Myles and Damien Sanderson went on a stabbing spree was to close their borders to outsiders. Especially the mass media. So that they could begin to heal their tragedies. Together.
In most of Asia and the Middle East, grieving is a collective ritual.
To us — the offspring of the Age of Enlightenment — all that weeping and moaning and ululating may seem artificial. Like a performance. Maybe it is; maybe it isn’t.
When my wife died, I had no choice — COVID lockdown the very next day precluded any sharing of grief. I HAD to grieve alone. In retrospect, what I wanted, what I needed, was an old-fashioned Irish wake, with people laughing and crying and telling stories.
For the James Smith Cree Nation, barring outsiders may have been wiser than we normally recognize.
They needed to be together. For as long as it takes.
We need to remember that they’re not grieving just one death, one loss. Including the two killers, they lost 11 members of their community — six Burns, three Heads, three Sandersons. Plus 18 wounded. All related to each other.
When my son died, he was not killed by a member of his own community. My own life was not endangered. I did not live in a community where history and circumstance fostered drug and alcohol dependencies that repeatedly erupt into violence.
My experience of grief cannot be extrapolated into a dramatically different situation.
I probably over-valued the benefits of “talking about it.” My book contended that talking about one’s loss helps transform the loss into the memory of a loss. Every time you tell the story, you remember both the experience, and the other times you’ve told it.
Each telling inserts a layer of insulation between you and the original pain.
By talking about your experience, you start to integrate it with the rest of your life.
If the government of Saskatchewan sends counsellors to the James Smith Cree Nation, I’m sure they’ll encourage people to talk. Because that’s what counsellors do.
They work with words. What else do they have to work with?
The same week as the news of the stabbing rampage, a TV channel featured a good news story, about a young Indigenous man who overcame drug and alcohol addiction by learning the traditional/ceremonial dances of his people.
Which don’t require any words at all.
A counsellor can’t prescribe a ceremony.
But for devout Catholics, attending the comforting familiarity of a Mass may be more therapeutic than blubbering on someone’s shoulder. Traditional Japanese may find healing in the ritual of bathing the deceased’s body. For Hindus, in the preparation of the funeral pyre.
Doing it matters. Whatever “it” is.
What would the Cree do? Uncomfortably, I realize that I have nothing but stereotypes to work with. Smouldering sweetgrass? Sitting in a circle? The numbing rhythm of drums? I don’t know.
Besides, that’s up to them, not to me.
No two individuals will grieve the same way. No two communities will grieve the same way.
I once prided myself on being some kind of expert on grief. The James Smith Cree Nation is living with far greater trauma than anything I have experienced.
