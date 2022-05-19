Fewer guns would mean fewer deaths
Dear Editor:
John Thompson championing gun rights (Herald, May 3), cannot ignore the most recent carnage in the U.S. — three mass shootings in about 30 days, two of them church related, all of them senseless.
Taking their beloved weapons away from Americans sure would result in many more of them (the innocent ones) living out their lives.
Fewer guns, fewer lives lost — general public safer — from murder, suicide, accidents — a very simple equation – here, as in the U.S.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Left wing paranoid by Poilievre’s success
Dear Editor:
It seems that Pierre Poilievre is getting certain folks a little nervous with his popularity. David Bond suggested it would be a disaster to fire the Governor of the Bank of Canada (Herald, May 17).
Gosh, can’t imagine why a retired Governor of the Bank of Canada would take exception to that. Also, in the past few weeks, the two or three of Justin Trudeau’s fan club, who live in the Okanagan, warned us that Poilievre is Donald Trump in disguise. Strange?
Poilievre isn’t the spoiled son of a millionaire. He doesn’t appear to me to be racist, misogynistic, and a total idiot that just spews out what people want to hear without meaning it. Poilievre tends to back up all he says with a well-founded argument.
Then there’s the two left-leaning columnists who seem to exist to cheer on Trudeau’s new green plan that’s driving the middle class into poverty. One such columnist suggested that his support comes from the lunatic fringe (cue in Tom Cochrane).
You know, the anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, those against COVID restrictions or those who even question them, supporters of the evil fossil fuel industry (i.e. owners of gasoline and diesel powered vehicles), climate-change deniers (including those of us who question the apocalyptic predictions and government response), and gun-rights promoters (those folks who legally purchase and responsibly own firearms with the proper permits).
Considering Poilievre is drawing record crowds everywhere he goes, I think we can add a few categories to the fringe. How about the middle class and seniors being decimated by raging inflation and ridiculous gas prices? How about those of us absolutely sick and tired of woke, virtue signaling, hypocritical politicians who believe Canadians should throw themselves on the climate change sword while the big polluters don’t? How about those of us that hate the revisionist history being shoved down our throats.
So sing it Tom. “Lunatic fringe. I know you’re out there!”
Andy Richards
Summerland
Premier needs to be realistic on museum
Dear Editor:
It would seem that Premier John Horgan and company have a grandiose plan that might come to fruition by 2030. As announced, he plans to build a replacement museum for the centennial developed Royal BC Museum for approximately $1 billion (Herald, May 18).
Wow, sounds impressive, doesn’t it? Imagine B.C. will have its own “Taj Mahal” right in little old Victoria.
Several reasons have been given for this replacement. They range from age (54 years old); condition (deteriorating); sinking and not earthquake proof to name but a few.
Although they are probably relevant concerns, is the rebuilding cost warranted in times of a B.C. economy in a state of flux?
Just think about how $1 billion could be better invested for overall provincial economic benefit.
We all know that there is an extreme shortage of health care professionals (doctors and nurses etc.). We are also experiencing much higher pricing for food, household necessities, transportation (higher fuel costs), other basic local consumer goods cost.
Yet the pundits in Victoria have come out with this new museum proposal and have given themselves an “atta boy pat on the back” in so doing. It would seem that the old adage of “penny-wise and pound foolish” is the order of the day.
In this rebuilding there are some questions that need to be answered. The premier pointed out the age, condition of the current building and how more space is needed.
All well and good, but nothing has been said as to future use of the property after the building is demolished. He emphasized the fact that the current building is sinking. Does this mean that after demolition that the land is useless because of the sinking phenomenon? If the ground is somewhat unstable now, what else could be safely erected on the site? What real estate value would there be other than such things as green space. Pretty costly green space if that were the case.
It seems that the premier and company have stuck out their necks for this mammoth project. It makes me wonder as to his longevity in the driver’s seat in Victoria.
With an election on or before October 2024, the premier will have a great deal of soul searching as the Liberals make no bones about scrapping this project should they form government.
The premier needs to wake up and smell the coffee on this proposed project. There are alternatives.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Yes to new museum, with some concerns
Dear Editor:
I support the plan for a new museum. I do not, however, believe the museum board or Victoria city council are interested in representing all the people who created our province.
Jim Brookes
Oak Bay