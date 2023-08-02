Better planning needed on traffic calming
Dear Editor:
Traffic calming measures around our downtown core are having unintended consequences.
I saw a fire truck last week trying to turn right from Martin Street on to Eckhardt Avenue. The fire truck could not make this turn without backing up and trying a second time. Then there is the new three-way stop on Ellis Street and Westminster Avenue E. that is so congested that the City bus cannot make a proper turn there.
This necessitates a bus route change and eliminates the bus stop on Abbott Street that many, many seniors and people with mobility issues in the surrounding apartments have relied on for years and is likely the reason that many of them moved into this area in the first place.
A little planning and consultation with bus drivers and firefighters would probably saves a lot of unintended consequences when planning these changes. The new bus route is going to make seniors and people with mobility challenges need to climb a steep hill and then cross a street that is dangerous for older folks to get to the new bus stop... if they can.
A solution to this problem is to have the bus go south on Abbott Street, use the existing bus stop, turn right on to Westminster Avenue for one block then turn right on to Van Horne Street; back to Vancouver Avenue then carry on down to the circle and then on to Ellis Street.
Better planning and much better consultation with stakeholders is needed before making decisions that affect many citizens of our city.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Woeful lack of common sense on prioritization
Dear Editor:
There has been much agonizing about the new bike lanes, their route, their design and their cost. The suggestion that “improvements” are being considered to the existing Government Street bike lanes, which are safely well used in their current configuration, is the last straw.
Investing in the upgrading of existing bike lanes which are working relatively well while leaving other designated bike routes without any attempt at providing even rudimentary bike lanes shows a woeful lack of common sense in prioritization.
Vancouver Hill and Naramata Road are well used transportation corridors used by bikes, skateboards, scooters and pedestrians in addition to large trucks, semis and cars. Lower Bench and Corbishley are signed as a bike lane, yet have no provisions. The route is well used by pedestrians heading to the cemetery or to the KVR.
There are surely many other areas with similar issues which local residents could identify.
Jane Coady
Penticton
City needs to mean business on accessibility
Dear Editor:
The City of Penticton has created an Accessibility Task Force. While this seems to be a worthwhile task, the city’s latest action to remove public transit from the street where a lot of seniors live speaks a different language. For as long as I have lived in Penticton (26 years) there’s been affordable housing at 90 Abbott Street.
There’s one bus stop on Abbott, across from 90 Abbott Street and it’s at the bottom of what I call a gully. As a senior myself, if I lived at No. 90 and had to walk up Abbott, to get the bus at the proposed stop on Vancouver Ave., I know that me and my walker would end up calling 911.
I call on the City to make this Accessibility Task Force and the City’s accessible city commitment real, and show that seniors really do matter and not just on paper or in a meeting room.
Brigid Kemp
Penticton
Class of 1978 sets goal for 50th reunion
Dear Editor:
The Pen-Hi class of 1978 recently held their 45th grad reunion. The grad committee proudly gave a $1,500 bursary for this occasion. Our goal is for a $5,000 bursary at our 50th grad reunion in 2028.
We went around to local businesses to ask if they would donate merchandise or gift certificates for a raffle towards these two bursaries. We raised almost $1,200 at the raffle Saturday evening.
Deepfelt thanks to these very generous businesses: Home Hardware; Freedom Bikes; South Okanagan Skin & Laser; Lakeside Hotel; Penticton Golf & Country Club; Hallmark; Bike Barn; Save On; Coles Books; Starbucks; Garden Works; Pure Gym; Great Canadian Oil Change; Meeples & Milkshakes; TBones; Natures Fare; Slackwater Brewery; Landmark Cinema; Safeway; Angry Vegan; and The Body Shop. We are grateful for your support.
Many grads generously donated cash or merchandise towards the bursary fund, over $1,500. Too many people to list but certainly very appreciated.
Many thanks to Echo Bay Winery, Berry & Smith, and David Szabo Photography. Your generous support to your fellow grads is definitely appreciated.
Without the help, support, and many hours the committee members and volunteers gave of their time, the 45th reunion would not have been the success it was. What an enjoyable event!
We reminisced about the good old days, paid tribute to those we lost too early, and reconnected with classmates and friends.
A special shout out to Kerry Anderson. He took the reigns and led the committee and other volunteers through the last two-plus years in planning this fun and memorable event.
Thanks a million, Kerry!
Pat Styles and Kathy Clement
On behalf of the Pen-Hi
45th grad committee
Room was too small for information session
Dear Editor:
Here it is a week after the July 25th South Main bike lane information session at the Senior’s Centre. On entering the Wignes Room at the centre, one would see two rows of long tables that onlookers were led to believe were engineer’s renderings for the South Main bike lane upgrade. On close examination, viewers were treated to a Google Earth representation of the proposed development. The so-called engineer aspects were such things as super-imposed coloured lines; mini boulevards; trees and areas that might be termed “pod parking.” More of our tax dollars spent and not much thought to fiscal responsibility.
As concerned citizens entered the room at first trickling in and just looking, some questions were asked of City representatives. It appeared to be what might be described as a normal Q&A atmosphere.
However, as the crowd went from a trickle to a stream, the Q&A appearance seemed to change to a din where noise level got the point that over-speaking was the order of the day. The general tone seemed to change as did sentiment of many attendees. It begs the question be asked, “Was there a lesson to be learned here?”
In retrospect, there is at least one lesson to be learned. That lesson would be that the chosen venue (a small room with several tables dispersed throughout), is not really a good venue for such an information presentation. It tends to make one feel that the City planned it this way. On such a question as South Main developmental changes, almost anyone might think that a venue fitting the presentation would be selected. Why wasn’t it, you might ask? Careful city planning? Subterfuge? Who knows?
The overall premise here was to bring the voting public up to speed on the proposed development. Questions and suggestions, for the most part, were noted on post-it-notes and placed on the drawing in the area of concern. There is a problem with this as to how they will remain there when the drawings are packaged up.
There is the question as to what will happen to these suggestions and ideas at the City level, if they get that far. How many will be considered as valid and worth considering? Will the general public be informed? Again, who knows?
The plan as shown has many problems stemming from inaccurate measurements; inappropriate placement of parking pods, to placement of trees.
If we don’t speak up, council will win.
Again!
Ron Barillaro
Penticton