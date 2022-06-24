Thanks to convoy, unsure about July 1
Dear Editor:
This is the first time I have ever submitted a letter to The Herald.
This morning I read the letter from Jim Hannah regarding our flag (Herald, June 23). I completely agree with him.
I can not bring myself to fly our flag. I feel that this horn-honking freedom group has changed the meaning of our flag. I don’t understand what freedom they are looking for.
I grew up respecting our flag and our country. My parents were immigrants and believed Canada to be the best country in the world.
A few months ago I saw a fellow in his pick-up truck with a small load of 2x4s. Instead of using a red banner for his extra long load, he had tied a Canadian flag to the end of the boards. It’s just such a lack of respect.
Please give us our flag back!
I don’t know what to do on Canada Day, I’m worried that the day will be taken over by the horn-honking convoy.
Anne Henschel
Penticton
NDP leader Singh a champagne socialist
Dear Editor:
On June 7, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh told a press conference that one-fourth of the Canadian population was starving. This works out to 9.5 million people, including 10,000 in Penticton.
Starvation means a daily intake of less than 600 calories. That’s pretty irresponsible talk from the leader of a national political party.
Was this an attempt to exploit reports of increased use of food banks for political gain? Food costs are up and are driving more use of food banks, but who can take Singh seriously after this dramatic exaggeration?
Singh, of the Armani suit and Rolex watch, isn’t the man of the people he claims to be. He’s out of touch and is starved for votes instead of food. A starving population looks quite different from the people we see around us. Singh is a champagne socialist.
The costs of food, energy and housing are rising because of inflation, and that this isn’t going to change any time soon. Singh’s remedy is handouts and more taxes on business.
No nation has ever taxed or spent itself into prosperity, and we won’t be the first. It’s never wise to suffocate the private sector, which is engine of our economy. As we’ve seen with Trudeau’s economic performance, socialist governments can’t create wealth. They can only redistribute and consume it.
We’re already taxing food production, distribution and consumption because fuel and carbon taxes are included in all of these. At least we haven’t gone as far as New Zealand where they’re going to tax livestock belches and flatulence.
If the NDP wants to help, they should push for an immediate suspension of fuel and carbon taxes which will benefit everyone. Government data shows that carbon taxes have done nothing to reduce carbon emissions over the past 14 years. It’s a tax grab that’s been sold under the label of saving the world.
We’re the only G7 country that isn’t planning fuel tax relief for its inflation plagued citizens, but ideology invariably trumps reason with the Liberals.
By a stroke of serendipity, the NDP holds the balance of power for Justin Trudeau’s minority government which has no solution for rampaging inflation, and is only making things worse with its borrowing and spending.
Singh could do the country and himself a service by ending his symbiotic relationship with Trudeau. Being Trudeau’s enabler isn’t a winning strategy for him or anyone else.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Thanking community for comfort and care
Dear Editor:
My sincere thanks to the first aide attendant, the many kind people, the firefighters and ambulance attendants who came to assure my health on falling on Dawson Avenue on Wednesday. It is most comforting to know that we comfort and care for each other. Thank you.
Roy Gregory
Penticton
Regional District system needs an overhaul
Dear Editor:
The Regional Districts were the Province’s bright idea to download governance costs locally. Before that, Victoria had to manage costly rural governance. By downloading costs to the local level senior governments saved money. Then they washed their hands.
How well the system works is immaterial. The system needs an overhaul so that it is a benefit to all members of the regional district. It didn’t work well for Abbotsford so they did something about it and got a new deal.
Vernon too has managed to create a division of costs that is fair to the district as a whole. The outlying satellite communities that use Vernon services contribute towards the cost of those services.
Only in the RDOS is it considered outrageous to expect everyone to carry their share of the load for the recreational services they use.
And this city council aids and abets the inequity as they plan additional recreational services like the twin rinks plan without first resolving this problem. What is wrong with this malaise-struck Penticton council?
Despite electing council after council to deal with this problem nothing changes. We just get excuses. We need councillors on the RDOS board that have the will to resolve this problem. SILGA and UBCM can be used to enlighten senior governments to effect change.
It is not enough for councillors to ride free on the RDOS because of all the additional monetary benefits: In private industry you have to produce or you are out.
After sitting on these boards for years, many councillors lose sight of why they were elected. Instead they push to sit on extraneous boards such as the hospital board or look for other cachets instead of taking care of the problems they were elected to resolve. They lose sight of why they are there. It is far easier to just go along; they get reelected anyway.
Regional districts only work for municipal taxpayers if the elected officials are capable of resolving issues and understand their first duty is to the taxpayer who elected them.
Elvena Slump
Penticton