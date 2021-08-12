A minor correction was made to Andy Richards' letter.
The non-vaccinated should lose liberties
Dear Editor:
We should be at a point where the dimwitted unvaccinated need to make a choice, get vaccinated or lose all liberties we take for granted.
Stop acting like the nincompoop Trump supporters who are making a mess of things south of us. Personal wrong-headed choices contrary to the public good cannot reign over those of us who have made the choice to protect ourselves. Nothing could be simpler.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Province doing poor job with wildfires
Dear Editor:
On Saturday’s Global News I watched Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth’s apoplectic rant on Monte Lake area residents who stayed to protect their homes from the White Rock Lake fire after being told to evacuate, putting firefighters in danger by their actions.
But today, I watched interviews from the half-dozen residents who stayed to protect their homes, farms and animals. They stated that they did so, putting their lives at risk, because there was no help, in spite of the minister’s insistence that all resources were provided.
They managed to save many homes and buildings and probably countless animals. Several residents have stated that they had been asking for more resources to be put on the fire, not for days but for weeks. The White Rock Lake fire started as a small fire on July 16. To put that in prospective, the Nk’Mip fire started Aug. 10.
The question needs to be asked, did B.C. Wildfire let the White Rock Lake fire burn because at the time it wasn’t interface?
Weren’t the lessons learned by the Okanagan Mountain fire put into place?
Keep in mind that little non-interface fire is now pushing down the slopes of the Westside Road and if not for some opportune rain and cooler weather, it could have been reaching the outskirts of Vernon.
It doesn’t matter who forms government, these are the questions that must be asked.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Council gets an ‘F’ on some major issues
Dear Editor:
Look back on your years of schooling. Remember the report card and remember some of the apprehension associated with it? Let’s look at what might be a report card for our city council. (James Miller is not included here. He was sworn in on July 7.)
Three issues stand out. The first one some of the current council were responsible for. The issue I am alluding to is the handling or lack of handling of the Trio Debacle. One would have thought that there was a
valuable lesson learned here. However, the lesson seems to be short lived. It was a faux pas of the highest order financially with
little or no openness or fiscal responsibility. We, the taxpayers, got sucker-punched.
Council gets a big fat “F” for that one.
The second issues that I will make reference to is the recent byelection. The election for councillor ran very smoothly and most people had knowledge of the slate of 10 candidates.
However, the loosely-worded and wishy-washy Skaha Marina and Park question was at the level of grade school. It was not definitive. It was in what might be termed an “inferential question,” one in which the voting public was, in theory, supposed to “read between the lines,” so to speak.
Pretty sad coming from a supposedly responsible group. Urban Systems charged a healthy fee to give a report on the park and marina which the council seems to have forgotten.
The third issue is the Council touted (excluding Miller) bike-lane project. In my opinion, council deserves an “F” for this project. It seems to have been poorly planned in that several businesses on Martin Street weren’t fully consulted and, as a result, might be affected.
The allowance for public input seemed to be almost non-existent. Unilateral decisions seemed to be the order of the day when it came time for a route to be set up and multi-dollars to be spent on a project that 1-2% of the population might use. Really not good bang for the taxpayer dollar. Once again, it appears that the majority is having things rammed down its throat with not much say.
These councillors will have a legacy of neglect for openness and accountability that will haunt council (less Miller) for some time to come.
One can only hope that future councils will be more open and accountable and considerate of the majority who votes for them.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Anti-mask/vaxxers are incredibly selfish
To Adrian Dix, B.C.'s Minister of Health:
Throughout the COVID pandemic, government states that it prefers citizens to “do the right thing.”
Here in the Okanagan, many work to deny the pandemic, discredit vaccine acceptance, and influence the gullible online and in person. Protest rallies undermine, a billboard spawns disinformation, bulletin boards are posted with Vaccine Choice Canada’s “facts” and newspaper boxes are colonized by anti-everything newspaper, “Druthers.”
There’s no way to challenge anyone who holds these positions without raising their ire or having “constitutional violations” waved in one’s face. The vociferous 5% engage in a nefarious campaign to suppress vaccination at the expense of the majority while driving Interior Health’s positivity rates.
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s caution about vaccine passports creating two classes of people is well-founded. That happened without government lifting a pen. But conversely, it’s fully-vaccinated people who are now restricted from broader participation in public life.
I chose to accept a scaled-back life to limit risk for myself and others. I’d anticipated that by the fall, I could confidently attend a movie, concert or lecture, socialize more, eat in a restaurant and travel further than to the grocery stores. I’d like to feel comfortable in the company of strangers again, but instead I’m more wary and isolated that ever before.
What makes me feel like that?
Because unidentifiable, unvaccinated people are clearly enjoying a summer of rolled-back restrictions and unmask, gather, work, play and travel at will. Interior Health’s Delta positivity rates inform me that resuming “normal” activities is an unwise choice. Although I’m double vaccinated, I continue to sanitize, mask, distance in public, and stay home to avoid contact with the aforementioned minority and the Delta variant.
Until recently I haven’t felt undue loss, inconvenience or annoyance. I’m now weary and angered that my life will remain constrained because 5%ers insist on some skewed perception of “rights and freedoms.” Vaccine passports will permit everyone to enjoy more of a pre-pandemic lifestyle. I encourage you to champion and implement vaccine passports to provide safe access to public and commercial spaces within B.C..
Please know that I gratefully approve of B.C.’s response to the pandemic. However, I respectfully request and expect that you do more to apply consequences as a means to increase vaccination rates.
Meanwhile, I’ll continue to give a wide berth to most aspects of public life and to all but the most essential of businesses.
Anna Brill
Penticton
Cashless banking seems dehumanizing
Dear Editor:
Kudos Joe Fries on his article on the new cashless banking system at Interior Savings Credit Union in Penticton (Herald, Aug. 7).
I am also a member of the branch and find this experiment totally dehumanizing. This concept to me is just another attempt to cut staff and increase profits making the customer do the tellers work.
It’s the same as going through the self checkout in a grocery store.
As more people use this option, the more people they will lay off at the tills until they force everyone to self check.
I see the future of no “bricks-and-mortar” financial institutions where all transactions will be done through your computer at home to a nondescript office employing only a few people.
I don’t agree with the branch’s spokesperson, Corrine Johnson when stating the new branch has been well-received by the vast majority. A large proportion of the branch’s clients are older. They will not take lightly to trying to work an outside ATM machine at minus-15 degrees in a snowstorm.
Arlene Arlow of Keremeos was right in removing her funds to another financial institution.
The old saying goes “money talks and money walks.”
Richard Knight
Penticton
Appreciates majesty of Cottonwoods
Dear Editor:
Cottonwoods are magnificent trees. They are among the largest of the indigenous trees, offering shade in this increasingly parched landscape and indicating the presence of scarce water courses.
Their dark green leaves dance in the wind, and the fluff they release in the early summer marks the season as it floats through the air, leaving a sweet scent.
Today I went with friends to Riverside, where we were deafened by the sound of power saws.
The majestic stand of Cottonwoods there was being cut down and chipped as we watched. Two trees were already stripped to their bare trunks and the others stood waiting their turn.
As it happens, we were there to take a stand against climate change and the old- growth logging that contributes to it. We had no idea that grand old trees, providing welcome shade and a resting place for wildlife, would be cut down before our eyes. It was heartbreaking.
There is no way that the development that is to take place on that site can replace them with trees of comparable size that are so well adapted to our arid climate.
Doesn’t Penticton have any bylaws protecting old trees? Trees are burning all around us — must we destroy those we have?
Elizabeth Lominska Johnson
Penticton
Questions when looking back at life
Dear Editor:
Looking back, if you could turn the clock back, how far would you go?
Pre-pandemic, pre-divorce, pre-birth or death, or a serious health scare, a pre-job or career or just a pre-mindset? How far would you turn the clock back?
Are you religious, is your faith keeping you strong, were you happier just starting off or are you happier now that you are overweight and comfortable?
Do your kids share your values or are they more in touch with reality? Do you regret or forget, have you altered your day-to-day normalities, do you have your plans or are you one day at a time?
Are you part of the herd community or do you think for yourself? Do you trust government to advise you, or are you living in the land of bewilderment?
Whom do you trust, do you have faith in those in the know, do you think that mankind is in for an Armageddon phase in the life of this planet?
Am I delusional or do I need to find a better hobby than letters to the editor?
Don Smithyman
Oliver
