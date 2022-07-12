Suggestion for solving family doctor shortage
Dear Editor:
This is one suggestion for bringing more family doctors to Penticton. This is a crisis situation right now and as the city is inviting thousands of people to move here in the next few years, those people will not be able to find a family doctor.
This is a very serious situation.
A family doctor is the gate keeper for the health care system. If many of the people moving here are baby boomers, they require good health services.
Talking to someone on the phone is not adequate health care except in very straightforward situations.
In return for the privilege of making money in Penticton, developers should be required to add something to the social services in the city. For every 100 units built in the city, the developer must also build one medical unit for a family doctor and provide two years free rent. This would be an incentive for doctors to come to Penticton and might give us a step ahead of all the other cities vying for family doctors.
Something needs to be actively done now by this city council to recruit family doctors. Planning a city should involve more than just building high-density housing. It should also be realistically planning for traffic, social services, and health services.
Kathy Corbett
Penticton
City needs parking, not more bike storage
Dear Editor:
Re: “Public getting its say on apartment projects,” (Herald, Page 1, July 7).
We live four houses down from the proposed development at 641 and 655 Ellis Street.
It astounds me the unwillingness of city planners and city staff to remove their butts from their chairs and look at the site.
The only access is a narrow one-way, back-alley access. That ends in a narrow opening on to a main street, Eckhardt Ave. Three street parking stalls obstruct the view. During school hours and rush hour it is impossible to leave the back alley.
This is the wrong development for this site and no variance should be given. This council has gone out of its way to screw up Ellis Street and parking. Council approved a multi-unit complex at 550 Ellis Street with not enough parking. Council gave a variance for First Nation housing of four-storeys and not enough parking stalls in the 600 block of Main Street and they will be parking on Ellis Street. It is also a fire and safety hazard with only one access point to this building.
A smaller townhouse complex should be built with street access from Ellis Street. The mayor with his great intellectual mind asked the question, “What happens with the $26,000 that we get paid instead of parking stalls?”
He thought it was fantastic that you could screw up parking on Ellis Street and use this money somewhere else in the city to create parking stalls.
There is a saying Mr. Mayor. It is better to be thought a fool than open your mouth and remove all doubt.
Over the last few council meeting variances were given and all the developer had to say is, “We are creating bike storage.” The council nearly wets their pants with excitement when they hear this and then they approve variance.
News to council no one is using the bike lanes. They are an abject failure and your bike utopia is a pipe dream forced on the public. The developer citing, we need rental housing.
Interesting since city council in approving more than 1,500 housing units on Power and Eckhardt and Wiltse that have no emphasis at all on rental housing.
Our city planners are failing and are constantly asking for variances against the will of the public. This city council has gone out of its way to destroy what makes Penticton a great city. Self-interest, pet projects and the we-know-better mentality.
Three more months until the next election and you are out of here.
As a parting gift I will start a GoFundMe page. We will buy each of you a bike so you can ride off into the sunset down your bike utopia highway.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Home renewable gas is not a climate solution
Dear Editor:
Renewable gas in homes is not a climate solution.
FortisBC is promoting the use of biomethane (Renewable Natural Gas — RNG) and carbon-based hydrogen in our homes as a climate solution.
But using these so-called “renewable gases” in buildings in place of fracked natural gas will not lower emissions, nor will it improve indoor air quality.
And it will increase costs for gas customers.
Biomethane, like natural gas, is made mostly of methane, a greenhouse gas 85 times more potent than carbon dioxide.
Methane is known to leak from pipes, so adding biomethane to natural gas pipelines will result in more methane escaping into the atmosphere, further warming our planet.
Not only does biomethane negatively affect the climate, it can also degrade indoor air quality. Recent studies have found that methane leaks from natural gas furnaces and appliances, and when gas cook stoves are in use, health-damaging air pollutants are released into homes and can trigger respiratory diseases.
Biomethane is produced by breaking down bio-waste from landfills, farms, and wastewater facilities. While this sounds good in theory, there are a limited number of these sources, and expensive infrastructure would need to be built to convert bio-waste into biomethane and transport it throughout B.C..
Under current legislation, FortisBC is authorized to recover such costs from their ratepayers; we the customers will foot the bill.
The B.C. Renewable and Low-Carbon Gas Supply Potential Study shows that B.C. can only produce enough biomethane to displace about 4% of the province’s current gas consumption.
FortisBC proposes to address the shortfall by purchasing biomethane from other provinces and the US, and hydrogen produced from natural gas using expensive and unproven technologies.
Given the climate emergency our communities are grappling with, we don’t have time to follow FortisBC’s “diversified” carbon-based approach. Electrification is the fastest, and a less costly, means of reducing our collective emissions.
We commend FortisBC for constructing electric vehicle charging stations throughout our region. However, we urge them to also apply this electrification lens to home energy.
The $270 million budgeted for the Okanagan Capacity Upgrade could be better spent supplying electricity to new homes, supporting energy retrofits in existing rental and low-income housing, or building community solar projects.
Sue Kirschmann
First Things First Okanagan
Naramata
What sexuality’s dark side is responsible for
Dear Editor:
As usual, one who knows the least about a subject, and is the least likely to have to suffer the consequences of the issue, is the very one who is sounding off about it, to the detriment of those who are living with that issue.
Fr. Harry Clarke (Herald, July 6), who I presume is not married, and I know will never get pregnant, feels he must reiterate the Catholic Church’s edict, which we all already well know.
Fr. Clarke knows more about the “dark side of sexuality,” than I do, but I do know about the dark side of poverty. Which enters into this more than the church lets on. Free layettes don’t do it. What about free babysitting, education/job upgrading?
What about the fathers? Did the pregnant women raise them? Do they support those babies born?
Adoption isn’t as easy or fair as some might think — the child/mother unfulfilled bond may exist for years — to the detriment of both.
Also “give the child a father” often doesn’t — divorce-mother raises adoptee alone. Many families just can’t afford another child, let alone the ones they already have. What financial help do they get and where will they find a home with even more children?
The dark side of sexuality is responsible for rape, incest and forced pregnancy of young girls-wives in some cultures.
All of these victims deserve help.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Use common courtesy when biking on trail
Dear Editor:
Re: “Watch the signs and be courteous on the trails,” by J.P. Squire (Herald, July 9).
Don’t people know that when you are riding and approaching another biker, to go into single file? I was riding the north Okanagan rail trail this morning and many seem oblivious to this simple gesture.
One group, with riders clearly on my side of the trail, forced me into a tree overhanging the trail. Have some courtesy, folks.
Kerry Knoll
Lake Country