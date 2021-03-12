Good compromise for Summerland
Dear Editor:
Summerland council proposed compromise, creating an eco-village, sounds like a great idea. It combines the environmental benefits of solar energy and the economic benefits of developing municipally owned land.
Sounds like an exciting project.
David E. Gregory
Summerland
No reason for Horgan to offer an apology
Dear Editor:
I was sorry to see Premier John Horgan apologizing for the delays and confusion about the phone-in for vaccinations appointments.
The only thing he should have apologized for was being naive enough to believe people would follow the rules.
How hard could it be? Don’t phone unless you are 90 or over. Apparently, over a million others felt they were entitled to jump the queue or had no reservations about pushing in front of our very elderly population.
Would they do the same in line of a grocery store?
Dawn Robertson
West Kelowna
Skaha Park doesn’t need to “liven up”
Dear Editor:
Oh my God! Here we go again. First the City wanted to degrade Skaha Lake park by allowing commercial development (the Trio fiasco).
They wanted to “liven it up.” Now they again want to degrade the park through commercialization in the form of vending hubs and through the sale of alcohol.
Our council is always on the search for ways to “liven up” the city. In this case, it means attracting more people to the areas around vendor hubs and loosening them up with booze. This will encourage more spending, which our retailers need, but it also encourages crowding and raucous behavior that we don’t need in Skaha Lake Park.
Vendor hubs and booze may be compatible with some places and spaces in our city, such as Loco Landing and the Riverside area, but Skaha Lake Park is not one of them.
This park is a needed sanctuary for peaceful relaxation and healthy recreation.
Amenities that are chosen for this beautiful, restorative space must pass this test: do they compliment or do they detract from the fundamental role and purpose of this priceless park?
The answer is “no” to vendor hubs and booze. This kind of development is in clear conflict with the restful ambiance of Skaha Lake Park.
For goodness’ sake, City Council, do not try to screw it up again. Skaha Lake Park does not need to be livened up.
Gerry Karr
Penticton
Support for Vassilaki and his city council
Dear Editor:
I am writing because I want to show my 100% support to our respected Mayor John Vassilaki and our council on the homeless issue.
We all care for — and should — contribute to supporting the underprivileged. However, I believe it’s also time to set the priorities for the local economy straight. Let’s set the record straight too: this issue at this point when Penticton has its fair share of homeless accommodations, is not about humanism — it’s about how the rest of the city will survive (or not) as an economy.
If we want Penticton’s tourism-dependent economy to survive, Penticton cannot become the homeless capital of Canada. How many tourists would want to come to a place that is overrun by unsavoury characters stealing everything in sight, shooting up hard drugs day and night in every public place; the majority (up to 60% as per the average statistic) needing mental health services and addiction rehab placement -—with behaviours clearly reflecting these needs?
The problems of mental health and drug addiction are medical problems; they cannot be resolved by sheltering and compassion alone. Medical issues need to be addressed by medical resources and medical professionals.
From the point of view of the general public that is now held hostage to the above problems — we are now at the point when it’s literally unsafe for us to go into any public washroom anymore; pretty much in the this city one can step on needles strewn about on the ground. When is enough enough? Where is the line?
Our mayor has an economy to run. How is he supposed to run a tourism-based business model it if the main client, the tourists, are being misplaced by the non-working homeless that don’t really buy anything?
I understand that the BC Housing has the ear of the provincial minister, and that the federal minister doesn’t really care about the Penticton economy.
As far as I am concerned, the federal ministry should be investing money not in relocating the homeless to Penticton, but in mental health services and rehab programs in every city of the province.
We have one man who is still standing and fighting for the Penticton economic advantage. Will we support him?
Olga Magyar
Penticton
Let’s all be kind to our health officials
Dear Editor:
It is a disgrace, and very sad, to hear that Dr. Bonnie Henry and her staff continue to be threatened and harassed by people who don’t like the COVID-19 restrictions that have to be imposed in order to safeguard the health and life of B.C. residents.
It is hard to imagine the struggle that she and Health Minster Adrian Dix, and their respective staffs, and the medical profession at all levels, face on a daily basis.
I’m reminded of the old saying: “If you don’t like riding on the railroad, just be glad you’re not running it.”
I’m trying to be kinder/more patient than before COVID-19!
Patrick Wesley
Victoria
Anybody else notice work-at-home irony?
Dear Editor:
A recent report outlined the problems that can occur from working at home. Eye strain from looking at a computer screen all day, physical aches and pains from sitting in one position at the computer and fatigue from too many Zoom conferences.
So, instead of online learning for children at home being seen as a stressful, anxiety-ridden burden, should it not be seen as the relief valve that breaks up the work day?
The irony is that most office workers spend their days in the office sitting in one place, staring at a computer screen conferencing with fellow workers around the country (world) with the addition of a one- or two-hour commute.
Ken Weatherill
North Saanich
Opposition falls into the muck and mire
Dear Editor:
The lawyer for Kielburger brothers says he will appear for the brothers before a parliamentary committee. The brothers first refused, claiming it would be a hostile partisan tribunal, but now say “they accept the power to summon witnesses is an important privilege enjoyed by Committees of the House.”
The standing committee investigating the WE charity has been going on since last year because the Liberals do not have a majority to it shut down; it exists at the behest of opposition as a cudgel to hit the Liberals.
The brothers had already appeared before the committee last summer.
The ethics commissioner, Mario Dion, has already dropped the ethics investigation into the former finance minister Bill Morneau and his family.
Dion’s office has also received thousands of unredacted pages of government document related to the We Charity.
Only the investigation into why the prime minister did not recuse himself continues.
Canadians are tired of the obvious muckraking that preoccupies opposition members of this committee which does not serve Canadians, only themselves, by perverting committee work into a smear and insinuation machine to manufacture negative headlines with which to attack the Liberals; exposing to the rest of us just how far opposition’s style of politics has fallen.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Write: letters@pentictonherald.ca
Letters may not exceed 400 words.
The Herald does not publish anonymous submissions.