Please exercise your right to vote
Dear EDITOR:
From the time that we were able to understand this thing called democracy, we have been bombarded with how important in this democracy the right to vote is.
Overall, voting at the federal and provincial level seems to be more important than locally held municipal elections.
Why this is, no one seems to know.
Sadly, voter turnout in most municipal elections is rarely above 50% of the eligible voters, much lower than turnouts in federal or provincial elections. Is there a reason for this? Could apathy be that reason?
For many years, the jury has been out on that issue and not much noticeable upswing of interest in participation has been shown. It is common to hear prospective voters when they say that their one vote doesn’t make a difference, when in reality, it most certainly does.
If enough eligible voters show this attitude of apathy, the outcome of an election does not truly reflect the feelings of all eligible voters and what’s done is done — good, bad or indifferent.
In the not too distant future, we, here in Penticton, will be dealing with some voting issues. We are led to believe that electing a new member to council to replace a retiring one is the paramount issue. But really, is it?
The City has very craftily slipped another issue onto the ballot that may sound straight forward, but is far from being straight forward. It will be presented in such a way as to seem matter-of-fact, non-consequential and innocent. We, as voters, must make ourselves fully aware of the implications of this issue.
Such things as what the issue involves in terms of: investor involvement; City money invested; will status quo be continued with others already involved and a definitely spelled out length of time for involvement? Any statement that is set in such a way as to require a simple yes-or-no response would seem to be somewhat misleading in overall meaning as subterfuge knows no boundaries.
All in all, time is of the essence, folks, it’s time to re-evaluate your voting status by becoming informed as to issues involved and are not sold “a bill of goods.” The time is coming so that you can truly show that you care about things that your tax dollars are truly used for.
Save Skaha Park: Twenty-five years is far too long to give someone the opportunity to tell you how the park that you, a taxpayer, technically own will be impacted.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Will Albertans follow B.C.’s travel rules?
Dear EDITOR:
I believe that our provincial and Interior health authorities have been doing a good job of protecting all of us from the pandemic.
I also support the rules, announced last week, restricting non-essential travel within the province.These rules are backed up with enforcement measures precluding non-essential travel to Vancouver Island and out of, and into, the Lower Mainland.
But the greatest risk to the Okanagan and perhaps elsewhere in the Interior, is not spread from the Lower Mainland, but from Alberta which has, by far, the highest infection rates in the country.
However, it is inconceivable that non-essential travel from Alberta, the land of Bowden Rodeo, will be deterred by a few signs along the highways and no enforcement at all.
Even Premier Jason Kenney accused Albertans of not respecting Alberta’s rules. How can we possibly be confident that they will pay any attention to B.C.’s tougher rules?
Please fill this enforcement gap urgently before another surge is brought to us.
Stanley Gooch
Kelowna
More education isn’t always the solution
Dear EDITOR:
Cops and others who abuse people know it’s wrong — they were taught that in kindergarten and/or at home with their siblings and friends.
Why do the powers that be always give out such delicate utterances on this subject, always referring to the need for more education as a solution?
More education, coupled with the same old attitudes does absolutely nothing.
(The same goes for COVID flaunters.)
Joy Lang
Penticton
OSRHD should help fund Pathways
Dear EDITOR:
Our tax dollars are being spent on an unproven project.
Judy Sentes has reported that she wants to change her mind and spend the cash that Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District has (Herald, May 4).
Now she thinks handing Interior Health $1-million to fund Martin Street experimental counselling and medical service is a good idea. What is she thinking?
Interior Health has chucked $2.5 million into it so far and no doubt it will cost another $2 million a year to operate. Sentes feels that the Martin Street designation should be changed to hospital, so why not change Pathways designation to a trauma counselling center?
On the other hand, Interior Health has chosen not to fund Pathways which has a proven track record of success.
One would think that the common sense approach to this would be for OSRHD to fund Pathways for $600,000 and have them continue to what they have succeeded in doing for years.
They have experienced people already in place and more than 500 people on the present client list. Remember that Pathways helps the young and old from all walks of life with a tremendous success rate. Pathways serves people from all over the OSRHD so it’s not just about Penticton.
I’m not against having a medical centre on Martin Street, but to destroy Pathways in the process is not a good use of taxpayers money.
It would be refreshing to see our elected officials use their heads and be responsible with taxpayer’s money.
Elizabeth Otway
Penticton
Hospice needs help during pandemic
Dear EDITOR:
Our community has several positives for an aging population, but none stands out as much as Moog & Friends Hospice House for those last days in one's life and that very difficult time for the family.
Moog & Friends Hospice House represents the very finest in caring staff and volunteers and amenities more attuned to a comfy home than an institutional hospital bed.
Several decades of effort and fundraising have entrusted this House to our community’s need. A stand-alone hospice in our province is a rarity and we are fortunate to have one right here in Penticton.
I am honoured to oversee the financial well-being of the society. A lot of the heavy lifting was done before my tenure and a pandemic never makes it easy for any charitable cause, ours or others.
It has been difficult in the last year as lockdowns limited family visitation. Like all charitable causes we have felt the loss in donations to support our volunteer programs and House amenities.
Last year, before the pandemic, we established an endowment to ultimately fund our volunteer programs. To date, this endowment has seen only founding contributions from the Okanagan Similkameen Hospital Foundation and our society. When the community returns to normal, we will launch the fundraising campaign that has been held in abeyance.
I reached out to a Vancouver private foundation recently and through its financial advisors introduced the foundation to our community hospice house, its volunteer programs and its Houseamenities.
Within 24 hours we received a commitment of $25,000 and the understanding that a visit, once lockdown was lifted, may build on that initial commitment.
On behalf of the Society, I want to thank all our donors and volunteers, and during this National Hospice Week, I want to make a special shout out to the mister Blake foundation, established by Blake V.L. Elliott Jr. and his financial advisor, James Grill. Our board is waiting for the day we can invite both to Moog & Friends Hospice House to experience first-hand its value to our community.
Robert (Bob) Biagioni CPA, CA
Treasurer
Penticton & District Hospice Society
Is human race really in this fight together?
Dear EDITOR:
Regarding the unknown that drives the pandemic, just how many people actually thought the human race was all in this fight together?
I wish I had some property on the moon for sale.
Oh well it’s been said, things can get worse before they get better.
Sadly, lighting up some bud with the devil may come before better, eh.
Only time will tell if the pandemic’s wheels fall off, after being greased with a vaccine unknown to it.
Bored in Olalla.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Knox Mt. traffic ban unfair to seniors
Dear EDITOR:
The idea that access to the lookouts on Knox Mountain should continue to be denied to those citizens and visitors who have mobility and other physical limitations is pure discrimination. It seems that the city’s mayor and council are doing everything they can to cater to the wishes of only the physically fit.
To keep the roadway access to Knox Mountain blocked to vehicles would send a message to both those living in the Okanagan and to visitors with physical issues that they are not welcome.
I know many seniors and those who have physical limitations that prevent them from walking up the mountain. We always took visitors up the mountain to see the great views of our city. Now only the fit would see those views. What message does that send? If the physically fit want to climb a mountain, they should climb Mount Boucherie.
The design of that so called public consultation questionnaire is awful. For example, it forces you to rank choices that you really don’t want. That is not consultation. One option would be to have it closed on Sundays as many cities do for their scenic roadways. Such an option was not even mentioned in the so-called consultation.
Spending money to buy or hire a shuttle vehicle is ridiculous and I can just see physically compromised folks having to stand in line waiting for the next shuttle. If the fit folks really do insist on visitors and locals being denied something that has existed for years, far better to close it only on Sundays.
William Jones
Kelowna