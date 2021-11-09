Conservatives need climate action plan
Dear Editor:
Re: “Albas keeps watch for Canada,” (Herald, Page 1, Nov. 6).
First, I want say that I believe all of Dan Albas’s comments have value. My concerns are: the article indicates that the “hand-in-hand with the provinces and industry” planning for climate change is needed.
I believe the Liberals have already done that, to the extent possible in formulating their climate plan. The Conservatives need to present the solutions both in terms of specifics and timing to address the climate crisis if they wish to legitimately complain about the Liberal efforts.
I believe in the quote by Theodore Roosevelt that “complaining without solutions is just whining.” I have not seen a specific plan for climate change by the Conservatives and if they want Canadians to believe they believe climate change is a real problem that needs to be addressed they need a plan and not just complaints.
Albas also proposes support for the atmospheric carbon capture plan for Merritt with B.C. government support and native partnership. Again, this is an excellent idea.
I assume the Conservatives would also promote atmospheric and direct carbon capture with provincial government support in all the provinces with oil and gas industries. This would help off set employment loss from the reduction of oil and gas.
This should be specifically included in the Conservative climate change plan.
Unless the Conservatives address these items with a specific plan, I assume they are only whining.
William Stollery
Penticton
Bike lanes should go to referendum
Dear Editor:
Re: “Should return to three-year terms,” (Herald, Nov. 5).
We, and a number of our neighbours, agree with Mike Hawley on the following points raised in his letter to the editor.
1. BC Housing should have the recovery-based project built on Penticton Indian Band land using funds from sale of the Skaha Lake property.
Considering it is to primarily service indigenous clients, the PIB would be better served by having a new modern building and facility that would be a welcome addition to their community.
2. Before spending more money on bike lanes, this should be presented to taxpayers in a referendum.
And finally, a return to three-year terms for city councils might also be a good idea.
John Cottingham and Florence Angeloff
Penticton
Vaccinated people should not fear others
Dear Editor:
It wasn’t long ago that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians that he would not allow the vaccinated to be put at risk by having them sit beside the unvaccinated on an airplane. We are now in an environment where mandatory vaccines
supported by vaccination passports are the rage.
I was under the impression being vaccinated greatly reduced the risk of catching COVID, albeit nothing is ever 100% foolproof.
Notwithstanding, even if a vaccinated person catches COVID, it is much less likely to induce serious illness or be fatal.
At least that’s what we were told. My concern is if the vaccinated are really as protected as we possibly can be, why should we worry about the person next to us?
Even if the person next to us is unvaccinated as has COVID — odds are he/she doesn’t — we, the vaccinated are unlikely to catch it; he is of no great threat to us, only to himself and others who remain unvaccinated.
The bottom line is that individuals must remain free to make choices for themselves and their families, for better or for worse, and be left alone. The state has no right to mandate what people put into their bodies, including vaccines.
Furthermore, the state has no right to destroy peoples’ lives and livelihood if they refuse to be vaccinated.
For the sake of argument, if the vaccinated are at risk from the unvaccinated, could it be that the vaccines are ineffective and this whole process has been a catastrophic waste of time and public money.
Surely this isn’t the case. Our health bureaucrats would never be so egregiously wrong or misleading, or would they?
Bill Shumborski
Kelowna
Vaccines have saved lives for generations
Dear Editor:
I wonder how many anti-vaxers were vaccinated as babies against, for example, measles, chickenpox, mumps, polio, rubella and more.
Those babies didn’t have a say or a choice, but those vaccines, which were all new at one time, have saved many lives and almost wiped out many of the diseases.
As a person in my 80s, I had a small pox vaccine as a baby. Unfortunately my brother had polio as a 17-year old (there was no vaccine at that time.) He was very disabled all his life and suffered with post-polio syndrome at the end of his life.
Thank goodness my own children never had to suffer the same fate.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
New song inspires the thoughts of Trump
Dear Editor:
I was pleasantly surprised to learn about Lindsey Buckingham’s new self-titled album — his first solo record in a decade.
“Go Insane” was the title track of Buckingham’s first solo project outside of Fleetwood Mac, released in 1984.
What follows is a slight rewrite of Buckingham’s insanely good power-pop masterpiece, as a tribute to the twice-impeached, former U.S. President:
Two kinds of people in this world Winners, losers I lost my power in this world ‘Cause I did abuse it
“Go Insane 2”
So I go insane Like I always do And I call my name ‘Cause I don’t like you
Two kinds of trouble in this world Living, dying I lost my power in this world And the pardons were flying
So I go insane Like I always do And it’s all a game ‘Cause I’m not like you
Two kinds of leaders in this world Wise and foolish I lost my power in this world ‘Cause my grifting was ghoulish
So I go insane Like I always do
And I take no blame ‘Cause I’m not like you
Yes, I go insane Like I always do
And I have no shame ‘Cause I’m not like you ‘Cause I’m not like you ‘Cause I’m not like you
Donald Trump lost his power as president in a free and fair election against Joe Biden (contrary to the Big Lie of Double Agent Orange); but if you haven’t watched the Oct. 8 “New Rules” segment on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher (The Slow-Moving Coup) on YouTube, I would encourage you to do so.
Maher said Trump has spent his post-presidency figuring out how to pull off the coup he couldn’t pull off last time. “Here’s the easiest three predictions in the world: Trump will run in 2024. He will get the Republican nomination. And whatever happens on election night, the next day he will announce that he won.”
Maher added: “I’ve been saying ever since he lost, he’s like a shark that’s not gone, just gone out to sea. But actually, he’s been quietly eating people this whole time. And by eating people I mean he’s been methodically purging the Republican Party of anyone who voted for his impeachment, or doesn’t agree that he’s the rightful leader of the Seven Kingdoms.”
David Buckna
Kelowna
Dr. Bonnie Henry, you have my support
Dear Editor:
I expect everyone who has entered the profession of health care has practised a “Do No Harm” pledge.
I fail to understand those who are not vaccinated. Do they realize if it was not for their parents being protected by vaccines against disabling or killer diseases of the past … smallpox, diptheria, polio, and so on … and the school entry-requirement vaccinations most of them had, many might not even be here?
Please do no harm to yourself or others. Get vaccinated so the rest of us can get back to our remaining years with less fear.
There are very few reasons for declining COVID vaccine.
Dr. Bonnie Henry has my support and that of the majority of the caring profession.
Judith Hodgson, RN, BSN retired
Victoria