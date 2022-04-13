For Dennis Walker, nice guys finish first
Dear Editor:
Re: Re: Dennis Walker honoured (Herald, April 12).
So now Dennis is Cranbrook’s Citizen of the Year, but then he has the winning
formula. All he does is work his butt off, care about everyone he meets and truly loves his job.
Back in the last millenium, when I first met Dennis, I thought nobody’s this nice, I’ll give him a month. Well he’s every bit as nice 30 years later as he was on Day 1.
He’s also a consummate professional, covering every event from natural disasters to parades — and pulls off the greatest feat known to broadcasting, he’s exactly who you think he is.
As for a personal highlight. Cycling great Sean Kelly was in Penticton and Dennis was providing coverage. As part of the day, a soccer game was staged and Kelly’s entourage was chanting “the ref’s a wanker!”
“What's a wanker?,” Dennis asked.
You just never really appreciate the pronunciation of “masterbater” until it’s broadcast to 20,000 people with an Irish lilt.
Congratulations Dennis, well deserved — and by the way, Nikita Afonso’s cover of You’ve Got a Friend at the ceremony was awesome!
Scott Robinson
Penticton
Federal budget misses climate targets
Dear Editor:
Another federal budget, and more massive subsidies for the oil and gas sector.
Burning and extracting fossil fuels is the number one cause of climate change. Yet our government buys a pipeline, and approves the Bay du Nord project.
The latest report of the IPCC makes it abundantly clear that we have very little time, perhaps less than a decade, to prevent global temperatures from rising to unlivable levels. Despite the promises, Canada has never met its climate targets.
And it is beginning to look like we never will. Governments are supposed to represent public interest — not private profits.
It’s time our governments put our taxpayer dollars toward sustainable, renewable energy options — like solar, geothermal, wind — and not into the unproven technology of carbon capture promoted by, and benefitting, the oil and gas industry.
The science is in.
The solutions are before us. The obstacle is politics.
Karyn Woodland
Colwood
10 easy suggestions for creating noise-free city
Dear Editor:
To achieve a noise-free city, apart from the city bylaws we each have a lot to contribute, if we will.
I have come up with 10 ideas where I could be a better neighbour with respect to noise some of which, surprisingly, can also help the environment as well as my own well being:
1. No lawn mowing on Sundays.
2. Change to manual equipment such as the manual reel mower. Use rakes rather than leaf blowers. This will give me that needed bit of exercise and also help the environment.
3. When driving go light on the accelerator. This will save gas, helping with the environment and also save me some money.
4. Train my dogs not to bark at every passerby.
5. Ride a bicycle. Great exercise and friendly to the environment.
6. Include trees in my landscaping. They absorb sound and help the environment.
7. Don’t leave my patio radio on when I am away.
8. Turn down my car radio. My ears will be the better for it.
9. In my workshop, learn to use hand tools such as wood planes, hand saws, etc.. Electric saws, routers and wood planers may be faster but have high levels of noise. Develop my manual skills.
10. Keep my vehicles in good mechanical condition.
This is not an exhaustive list and you may be able add to it.
Think about it, practice it, and help us go to a noise free city.
One great benefit for all: “To enjoy the quiet and listen to the birds.”
Doug Lawrie
Penticton
America doesn’t want ceasefire with Ukraine
Dear Editor:
The West’s economic sanctions have escalated the Ukraine war into a global conflict. From Bill Clinton to George Bush, to Barack Obama to Joe Biden, the Democratic and Republican parties differ only domestically — both practice the same U.S. foreign policy, — as the sole superpower that sees itself as a benign hegemon that practises a mix of neo-liberalism (the promotion of free markets) and neo-conservatism (interventionist foreign policy and regime change).
The 2016 victory of Donald Trump was a rejection of this U.S. foreign policy. Trump’s anti-globalist views brought a sudden U.S. retreat internationally and a protectionist America First approach that saw China as a peer competitor and Russia as malleable. But the election of Biden brought back those U.S. globalist policy-elites that left Washing-ton because of Trump and U.S. foreign policy once again took up where it left off.
The Russians are winning the land war, but Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is winning the media war. The constant blast of anti-Russian headlines in western media is a volcano Noam Chomsky says “has left the domain of rational discourse.” Chomsky warns U.S. intransigence over Ukraine’s NATO membership could lead to direct conflict with Russia. We hope common sense prevails, but there are no guarantees.
Biden and NATO allies are out to inflict defeat on Russia. The West’s strategy is to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian.
The Washington Post makes clear the U.S. will not allow Zelenskyy to cut a deal with Russia that the United States finds unacceptable. Biden has ramped up his rhetoric.
Will ordinary Ukrainians say enough is enough and put down their guns? Zelenskyy was elected in 2019 to end corruption and the conflict in eastern Ukraine. But to end the conflict, Zelenskyy must accept the Minsk II agreement that promises neutrality and gives autonomy to the Donbass region, while re-instating the Russian language.
Ukraine’s ultra-nationalists will not accept Minsk II. This is why Zelenskyy has asked for a ceasefire to be able to conduct a referendum by Ukrainians on any deal with Russia, because he has to go around the stiff opposition of the well-intrenched right-wing ultra-nationalists to secure any peace.
I am worried Zelenskyy will not get his referendum, because now the U.S. sees the Ukraine conflict as a opportunity to beat up on Russia, and if Zelenskyy accepts any capitulation that is seen to be in Russia’s favour, the U.S. will side with the ultra-nationalists and that could bring the U.S. in direct conflict with Russia.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna