Live nativity scene in Penticton
Dear Editor:
Christmas has really arrived in Penticton… even the animals know it!
Lance Zablotney
Penticton
Lump of coal award to Interior Health
Dear Editor:
The Lump Of Coal Award for 2021 leaves us with far too many candidates here in Penticton.
It seems many businesses, organizations, politicians and various authorities qualify for a spot on the list.
The decision to close Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, during a pandemic, when the alternative was not fully staffed, with no implemented addictions care system in place, puts Interior Health’s senior management at top spot.
Interior Health then, because of bad planning, asked the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen for $1 million.
They refused to refund — even part of the money needed — to help people hanging by a thread during the addictions crisis. Now we learn that IH is adding new, redundant “environmental health officers” at $72,000 per year.
Perhaps as a nod to climate change we should consider using organic compost mixed with rotting, Mercury-free sardines and not coal.
The smell would match the deed.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Hey, hey we’re The Monkees
Dear Editor:
Hell yes, the Monkees belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Miller Time, Dec. 17).
Dig it: Elvis - in, Joe Cocker- in, Gladys Knight- in. None of them wrote a song. Zero.
Mike Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork all wrote. When you outsell both The Beatles and the Stones in a year (1967), you should be a first-ballot shoe- in. Let’s not even add what The Monkees did for the visual medium. Hell, Nesmith pretty much invented MTV.
The Monkees are the most overlooked band in the history of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Period. Full stop. Sure, they had the best songs served up to them, but they had the “it” factor that you just can’t fake.
If it didn’t come from Laurel Canyon, Jann Wenner doesn’t want to know about it. The Monkees count, and they brought a lot of joy to a lot of people for a very long time.
By means of their personalities and the alchemy that their union created, they endeared themselves to a generation. And they served as a cathartic outlet against the backdrop of the utterly depressing backdrop of a society beset with the daily grind of nightly Vietnam death counts and assassinations. No mean city.
The big slap in the face is that Micky will be the only one left to accept the award, but that’s another story.
Joseph Patrick Wirtel
Miami, Florida
Apologies coerced, apologies cursed
Dear Editor:
Re: The ongoing saga of the Indigenous “students” and the Catholic church.
I find it very depressing following the efforts of the survivors to extract an apology from the church authorities.
The survivors seem to assume those men are sorry when obviously they are not. They may be sorry for getting “bad press,” but that’s about it, judging by the reparations/broken promises so far.
If the students finally get an apology, how can they appreciate it, knowing it wasn’t freely given, and took decades of foot-dragging?
Justice delayed, justice denied.
Apologies coerced, apologies cursed.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Every community needs a pastor
Dear Editor:
Reformer, John Calvin says, that each of us is an actor on the stage of life and God is the audience.
This is an interesting image because it suggests that God might actually enjoy us. Jesus said, “There is more joy in heaven over one sinner that repents the over 99 just people, that need no repentance” (Luke 15:7).
The metaphor is interesting also because it makes us artists through our behaviour and the response of God to us might be seen as wonder or mercy.
It would offer a way of understanding existence, since presumably our world exists to glorify and give joy to God.
Where do pastors fit in?
Like film directors, we look for the soul of people. We see the surprising side of human nature, the great potential people have to rise above the dark side of human life.
You see things in Church that you may not see in normal life; life changing confessions, festivals of grace and wonderful deaths.
We can never forget that the christian drama is meaningless without satan and his greatest strategy is to persuade the people that he does not exist.
All pastors study under the direction of Jesus of Nazareth. Jesus exposed the fundamental falsehoods and deceptions that make human life such a nightmare for many, especially our youth.
He addresses the confusions of life in a way that leads to the great drama of healing, conversion, confessions, mercy: he returns to people the splendour of their existence. The drama of his death for love of all people defeated all satan could crucify him with. His daily life, death and resurrection measures every other drama.
It is a fact that every local Christian community needs a
pastor; creating a family of believers united in living out the great drama of human life. Christmas is one of our great festivals.
We still believe that we have been given a Saviour, that we are not perfect-able by our own unaided efforts.
God so loved the world that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. (John 3:16)
It is impossible to find the hidden love that makes a priest (and other pastors), in spite of his own human limitations and lack of experience, give up his life to the service of God’s people, however innocently we may go about it; in dealing with the real questions people have about themselves.
I wish all my fellow pastors the joy of the shepherds.
Father Harry Clarke
Penticton
Write: letters@pentictonherald.ca
Letters may not exceed 400 words