My initial thought was ignore them.
The news story on Nov. 11 should always be about Remembrance Day — the sacrifice of soldiers from the First World War to Afghanistan and a desire for global peace.
The headlines shouldn’t be stolen by disruptive protesters. They crave attention the same way a thirsty man craves water.
But, there it was on Nov. 11 when an impromptu service at the Kelowna cenotaph was disrupted by the sounds and actions of anti-vaxxers. That needs to be reported.
I thought it was impossible to top the stupidity of picketing Kelowna General Hospital and targeting area schools.
Congratulations team. You succeeded!
There’s really nothing more that I can add that hasn’t been said in the 10 letters in today’s edition from all across Canada. (There were many more letters that arrived after press deadline.)
But, for me, saying nothing would be wrong. As the great-grandson of a soldier killed in Europe and the grandson of another who made it home,
I am both hurt and offended.
As a Legion member, I’m offended.
As someone who had friends who served (my high-school history teacher, for example, was a WWII veteran, but never spoke of his experience), I’m offended.
And I don’t offend easily.
Actually, that’s not the right word. Offensive is passing gas at the dinner table. Trying to make a mockery of Remembrance Day is abominable.
The two little words I’d like to say to the people who crashed Remembrance Day in Kelowna, unfortunately can’t be printed in the pages of a family newspaper.
Do the anti-vaxxers want everybody to hate them? With stunts like these, how can they expect anyone to ever take them seriously?
Remembrance Day ceremonies are a time to reflect. They include silence.
The participants in Thursday’s protest have no understanding of military history. They clearly don’t respect veterans, nor do they respect seniors.
Anti-vaxxers have been using Holocaust comparisons for more than a year. Don’t go there — the two are not comparable.
The difference between our soldiers and the people disrupting Kelowna’s event is the anti-vaxxers — unlike our soldiers — would never have the guts to serve in the military. They’re basically cowards, some hiding behind a keyboard.
Why has this behaviour not been denounced from people actively involved with the “End the Lockdown” movement, folks like the People’s Party of Canada candidates. PPC leader Maxime Bernier, where do you stand on this?
This all stems, indirectly, from the 45th American president who described the war dead as “suckers” and told the world that drinking bleach would be the cure to preventing COVID. Being obnoxious and hateful is now socially acceptable to a large sector of the population.
Let’s sidetrack with a local comparison.
Animal activists often picket outside Rotary Ribfest events. I’m sure organizers of these charity events would prefer demonstrators stay home, but they don’t block entrances, heckle people or try to ruin a community event. They’re usually polite, offer valid arguments and are within their right to stage a peaceful protest.
What’s really sad is the anti-vaxxers all seem to be angry. You seldom hear, “You’re entitled to your opinion.”
Quick, cue “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister.
Hopefully Kelowna RCMP charge the culprits with something — anything — even if it’s a misdemeanor. Make them stand and be held accountable. This shouldn’t be brushed under the carpet because it’s only going to become more extreme.
In closing, thank you veterans for your service. (This should have been the theme of my Remembrance Day column.)
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca