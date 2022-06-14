City council: shades of Christy Clark
Dear Editor:
Penticton city council raiding the electrical rainy-day fund — shades of Christy Clark stealing from ICBC to prop up BC Ferries and her “balanced” budget.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Kudos to our city’s collection staff
Dear Editor:
As I waddle about this fine city, I see many service people that deserve a bouquet. But today, my appreciation is to refuse collection staff and recycle collection staff — all of them — but particularly the employees who staff the collection trucks.
They are experts in manuevering around vehicles parked with bum/front ends impeding access to back lanes; the crew works quickly and professionally, and they attempt (when they can) to accommodate “obliviots” who drive into collection workspace and then impatiently honk at these massive vehicles, expecting them to levitate.
Linda Parnell-Bonnie
Penticton
Campaign financing rules must change
Dear Editor:
Our American friends continue to struggle with gun violence and extreme weather conditions because of carbon emissions. This will not change until they change their election laws regarding contributions from the NRA, big oil companies, and other special interest groups that contribute hundreds of millions of dollars for their election campaigns to the country’s law makers in the Senate and Congress.
Their only concern is how to finance the next election and will not bite the hand that’s feeding them by passing tougher gun laws to curb mass shootings and strengthen environmental laws to clean the air.
Why are the law makers failing? Just follow the money . Also disturbing is that a recent sitting rogue president was able to appoint judges that will support his morally-twisted agendas before the American people kicked him out of office in the 2020 election.
Joe McGinnis
Oliver
Farmland is the best deal for the taxpayer
Dear Editor:
There is a myth that development lowers taxes. This is true in industrial and commercial development. But countless studies called “Cost of Services Studies” show that residential development is not.
Open land and farmland is very economical for the taxpayer. Why? Farmland and open land does not need police, schools, roads, tennis courts or social services.
These studies show on average for every $1 paid in taxes from residential, the town is spending $ 1.16 in municipal services. For farmland and open space taxes paid of $1 the town services cost 37 cents.
The Okanagan needs to preserve farmland, not only to keep taxes down, but to help guarantee our future food supply. We may regret buying apples from the U.S. and garlic from China in the future. COVID-19 has given us another wakeup call about the long supply chains and our food.
I was a land use planner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 30 years. We used Cost of Services Studies to help educate the public and officials why farmland needs protection.
Canada is way behind the United States in farmland protection, so it better get going.
Chuck Mitchell
Penticton
This is unacceptable, shouldn’t be approved
Dear Editor:
I am strongly opposed to the development proposed by Canadian Horizons to develop the Naramata Bench.
Their plan to reduce the number of dwellings from over 300 to 112 is still more than two times the maximum number zoned for this area.
This is unacceptable and should not be approved and the current zoning must not be changed and should stay as is in perpetuity.
The development will ruin the tourist appeal that Penticton currently enjoys. The Naramata bench is a unique attraction having a rural appeal that showcases the orchards and vineyards of the area.
There are not a lot of places left, especially in Canada, where this exists and this development would be one large step to the destruction of this unique attraction.
We see Penticton as our Napa Valley.
A high density housing development is not a feature people come to see. Given that Penticton relies on tourism this makes no sense and is an economic disaster waiting to happen and will impact wineries, hotels, motels, restaurants, local shops, tourism companies, and vacation rentals.
In addition, this development will not provide any affordable housing for Penticton. Prices for these homes will likely be in excess of $750,000 and will be bought up by people outside of Penticton looking to relocate or as a summer home/revenue property.
The project is adjacent to the Campbell Mountain Landfill. How long before the City has to handle complaints from the new residents about smell, noise, debris, too many birds, etc.? As usual, the fight begins for the landfill to either relocate or mitigate the problems which are currently annoying the new residents.
Is the City going to approve this change and the next development, and the next one, and so on? Once the city has approved changes to zoning to allow Canadian Horizons to build — where and when does it all stop?
Is the plan for Naramata Bench to become a high density housing area? Once you start down this path it will be one that there is no turning back on and a major tourist attraction of the area will be gone for ever.
The only one who will benefit from this is Canadian Horizons as they will have their money and be gone.
I believe the only way to preserve the Naramata Bench is to not change the zoning and prevent high density housing development.
Brad Magyar
Penticton
Thank goodness for higher gas prices
Dear Editor:
One positive outcome from the escalating gas prices is that I don’t notice as many drivers sitting in their cars with their engines idling, spewing out dirty exhaust while engrossed in their cellphones.
Anne Forbes
Victoria